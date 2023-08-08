Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sione Tuipulotu returned to action against France in an explosive World Cup warm-up game

International: France v Scotland Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 19 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu admits avoiding injury in the World Cup warm-up games is on his mind with his debut in the tournament just weeks away.

The 26-year-old returned to action on Saturday against France in the second of four games before the World Cup.

He is a near certain starter for the opener against South Africa - if fit.

"There's a little bit of doubt in the back of your mind in terms of trying to stay healthy. You can only go to a World Cup if you're healthy," he said.

"There is that a little bit, but the other side of it is trying to push yourself to the limit of getting yourself in the best physical condition for when the big games roll around.

"So when they really matter at the World Cup, you're in the best shape, body-wise. Also, I think that gives you clarity and peace of mind for the mental side of the game as well."

All being well, the Glasgow Warriors centre will line up in midfield alongside his club-mate, Huw Jones, on 10 September against the reigning champions in Marseille after they formed a productive partnership in the Six Nations.

The pair returned to action in the incredible fightback with 14 men against France on Saturday after not featuring in the previous weekend's win over Italy.

Australia-born Tuipulotu, who has a Scottish grandmother, is preparing for his first World Cup after making his Scotland debut in 2021.

He is relying on the experience of others in the squad to help him focus as the squad trains and plays together while Gregor Townsend ponders his final party for the tournament France next month.

"Yeah, it's hard to be fair. I've never been involved in World Cup preparation, so this is all new to me," he said.

"It is a high-pressure environment and everyone's competing and trying to do their best to get on the plane.

"But these big games against France kind of take your mind off everything and you're not looking too much further down the road.

"You kind of lean on the others that have been through this and have been to a couple of World Cups, like Finn [Russell].

"You can just ask them what's the next couple of weeks looking like and then you just focus on yourself and try to put your best foot forward."

Scotland will face France again this weekend, this time in St Etienne, before a game against Georgia at Murrayfield on 26 August.

Townsend has a concern over the availability of Zander Fagerson for the South Africa game after the prop was sent off against France.

He will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and, if he receives more than a two-game ban, he will miss the start of the World Cup.