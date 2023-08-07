Close menu

England World Cup squad: Henry Slade & Alex Dombrandt miss out, Joe Marchant & Theo Dan in

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade during an England training session
Henry Slade came off the bench in England's 2019 World Cup final loss to South Africa in Japan
Rugby World Cup 2023
Host nation: France Dates: 8 September-28 October
Coverage: Every match live across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app

Henry Slade and Alex Dombrandt are among the notable absentees from Steve Borthwick's 33-man England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Joe Marchant is included but there is no place for Exeter back Slade, 30, who played at the past two World Cups.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan, 22, who made his debut in Saturday's warm-up loss to Wales, is selected while Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight.

England's first game is against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Who else is in and who missed out?

Of the 33 players selected by Borthwick, 17 have previous World Cup experience and 16 were in the squad when England reached the final under Eddie Jones in 2019.

Three players - Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs - will be appearing in their fourth World Cups and are named in a squad that contains more than 1,400 caps.

Versatile back Henry Arundell, 20, is the youngest player selected.

Marchant, who swapped Harlequins for French club Stade Francais at the end of the Premiership season, was one of the few players to enhance their World Cup chances in England's disappointing 20-9 loss to Wales on Saturday.

In contrast, debutant back row Tom Pearson, hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Joe Cokanasiga all struggled in Cardiff and are not in the final group.

Blamire's absence means Dan and Jack Walker will provide cover for first-choice hooker Jamie George.

Vunipola is selected despite not playing since April because of a knee injury and not being part of Borthwick's Six Nations plans, with Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry alternatives to fill the number eight position if required.

Steve Borthwick looks on during England's loss to Wales on Saturday
Steve Borthwick led Leicester Tigers to the Premiership title before succeeding Eddie Jones as England coach

Borthwick faced with 'very difficult decisions'

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad," said Borthwick.

"Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

"As Saturday's game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side."

On announcing his squad more than four weeks before the tournament begins, Borthwick added: "We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad."

England will also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in the pool stage in France.

The tournament starts on 8 September, with the final on Saturday, 28 October.

'Huge call' to leave out Slade

Analysis: Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Eight years on from being a surprise inclusion in the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, Slade now faces the disappointment of being left out.

It is a huge call. Slade has been an ever-present in the midfield for the whole of the last World Cup cycle, but Marchant impressed against Wales on Saturday and offers a point of difference with his dynamism and versatility.

Elsewhere, the squad has a mix of youth and experience, with Borthwick opting for a large core of players who were there in Japan four years ago.

But while there is depth in certain areas, in others there is very little, with huge pressure on players such as George at hooker, Maro Itoje at lock and Vunipola at number eight.

Other key numbers

  • 27 - the average age of England's World Cup squad.
  • 16 - the number of players yet to play in a World Cup.
  • 122 - the number of caps won by Ben Youngs, the most experienced player in the squad.
  • Seven - the number of Premiership clubs represented.
  • Four - the number of players from French clubs.

Comments

Join the conversation

329 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:03

    I would have left out Borthwick and selected a decent coach

    • Reply posted by Sgt_Apone, today at 10:20

      Sgt_Apone replied:
      Amen to that. The whole coaching setup smacks of inexperience and jobs for mates/yes men. England need a shake up and some vision at the top of the RFU if we want to see any quality coming through at coach and player level.

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 10:06

    Crazy that we are going to a world cup with Billy Vunipola as our only out and out number 8!

    • Reply posted by jaroc , today at 10:11

      jaroc replied:
      Ludlum can play 8 but get your point, Mercer needed a chance to play but 10 man rugby from the 80s wouldn't allow it.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:06

    It’s hard to get excited after a display like that at the weekend.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:19

      cb replied:
      A very odd feeling isn't it... for years get excited about the WC, this year and after the performance saturday, knowing the style england are going to play and will play under Borthwick till he gets axed, not at all. Same feeling around the cricket test team till the vision of McCullum came in. At east the souhtern hemisphere are playing some good rugby, w France. GLA

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 10:10

    One look at this squad and you can tell we are about to spend the next month box kicking are way up the field. We are not going to win the World cup anyway so why not try and give the fans what they want. In form players like Mercer, Mitchell, Murley etc and at least try and entertain and put some pride back in the shirt

    • Reply posted by R Lichtie, today at 10:42

      R Lichtie replied:
      Terrible that Randall isn't in at 9. Quirke also better than at least two of those selected.

  • Comment posted by fivenations, today at 10:07

    Borthball does not fill me with excitement

    • Reply posted by Ladybird, today at 10:57

      Ladybird replied:
      You mean Boreball

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 10:07

    Until to the RFU is restructured from the top down English Rugby Union will never be successful.

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:39

      Bigbaddog replied:
      Some of the amateur club reps who volunteer do a very good job but senior management I agree.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:14

    Walmington-on-Sea RFC on tour

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 10:57

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      DON’T PANIC! (On second thoughts, please feel free to)

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 10:09

    More like a veterans squad! Cole and Marler both retired didnt they? Can't remember the last good game BV had. Youngs and Care... looking to the future...

    • Reply posted by quins17, today at 11:07

      quins17 replied:
      Based upon the front row performance on Saturday, I don't think there is a better alternative unfortunately

  • Comment posted by redkite72, today at 10:15

    Theo Dan is very lucky. Marchant deserves his place, but will not be available after world cup. Slade will probably get a call up when Tuilagi gets injured

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:16

      WPL replied:
      If he gets injured.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 10:06

    no great surprises....England could well steam roller Wales this weekend but that would merely paper over the cracks. Those tactics won't work against any of the top teams.....more turgid rugby ahead...

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 11:04

      Arch Stanton replied:
      I'm looking forward to watching the French and woukd not begrudge them lifting the trophy.
      England will deliver nothing but disappointment.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 10:06

    On last Saturdays performance will do well to get out of the pool !!

    • Reply posted by JAJ87, today at 10:10

      JAJ87 replied:
      You'll have more than enough for Japan

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 10:06

    Not much hope with this lot or the coach

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:09

    this squad has a feeling of a boys jolly.Borthwick and all his old mates.This squad will be lucky to get out of the group stages.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 10:11

      Justthefacts replied:
      Thug rugby forever

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 10:27

    It doesn't matter who is selected for England.

    SB is doyen of the dour Prem tactics of biff and bash, repeat then kick away. All at a snail's pace.

    The top teams play with agile forwards and quick backs who can run from anywhere on the pitch. They've also been practising their tactics with settled sides for a few years.

    The omitted players would not have changed things one bit.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 10:34

      Malpas99 replied:
      It's also true to say it doesn't matter who coaches England, those players would do well to be top 3 in six nations with the best coach in the world.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:42

    Plenty of talented 9's in the Gallagher Premiership and Borthwick still takes Youngs. He is the slowest 9 in world rugby when the game is played at a much higher pace now and his game simply does not fit.

  • Comment posted by smarts, today at 10:17

    I see we are going to try to kick our way up the pitch lose the set piece and struggle to defend any breakout how many years are we wasting by sticking to these outdated tactics and the old guard better to lose with style and flair then just lose

  • Comment posted by Gee, today at 10:09

    I can't help thinking that neither Ford nor Smith will not play at all unless Farrell is injured or rested, the game plan simply does not allow for a creative No. 10

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 10:11

      Justthefacts replied:
      Smith is awful??? What's your point.

  • Comment posted by awfy confused, today at 10:09

    Noddy Holder will be devastated!

    • Reply posted by ODriscoll-TV, today at 10:12

      ODriscoll-TV replied:
      Classic

  • Comment posted by Living Room, today at 10:18

    With those scrum-halves we have literally no chance.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 10:16

    Vunipola? wow. Martin, Cole, Youngs..... well off the pace and Leicester free tickets.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 10:33

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Cole does what he is picked for. Still very strong in the set pieces, and does enough around the pitch.

      Youngs service is too slow, will exploit gaps around the fringes, but otherwise is average.

      Martin looked miles off the pace on Saturday. I am amazed that he made the 33, it is hard to see any scenario where we want him on the pitch.

