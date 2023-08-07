Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade came off the bench in England's 2019 World Cup final loss to South Africa in Japan

Rugby World Cup 2023 Host nation: France Dates: 8 September-28 October

Henry Slade and Alex Dombrandt are among the notable absentees from Steve Borthwick's 33-man England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Joe Marchant is included but there is no place for Exeter back Slade, 30, who played at the past two World Cups.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan, 22, who made his debut in Saturday's warm-up loss to Wales, is selected while Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight.

England's first game is against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Who else is in and who missed out?

Of the 33 players selected by Borthwick, 17 have previous World Cup experience and 16 were in the squad when England reached the final under Eddie Jones in 2019.

Three players - Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs - will be appearing in their fourth World Cups and are named in a squad that contains more than 1,400 caps.

Versatile back Henry Arundell, 20, is the youngest player selected.

Marchant, who swapped Harlequins for French club Stade Francais at the end of the Premiership season, was one of the few players to enhance their World Cup chances in England's disappointing 20-9 loss to Wales on Saturday.

In contrast, debutant back row Tom Pearson, hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Joe Cokanasiga all struggled in Cardiff and are not in the final group.

Blamire's absence means Dan and Jack Walker will provide cover for first-choice hooker Jamie George.

Vunipola is selected despite not playing since April because of a knee injury and not being part of Borthwick's Six Nations plans, with Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry alternatives to fill the number eight position if required.

Steve Borthwick led Leicester Tigers to the Premiership title before succeeding Eddie Jones as England coach

Borthwick faced with 'very difficult decisions'

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad," said Borthwick.

"Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

"As Saturday's game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side."

On announcing his squad more than four weeks before the tournament begins, Borthwick added: "We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad."

England will also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in the pool stage in France.

The tournament starts on 8 September, with the final on Saturday, 28 October.

'Huge call' to leave out Slade

Analysis: Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Eight years on from being a surprise inclusion in the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, Slade now faces the disappointment of being left out.

It is a huge call. Slade has been an ever-present in the midfield for the whole of the last World Cup cycle, but Marchant impressed against Wales on Saturday and offers a point of difference with his dynamism and versatility.

Elsewhere, the squad has a mix of youth and experience, with Borthwick opting for a large core of players who were there in Japan four years ago.

But while there is depth in certain areas, in others there is very little, with huge pressure on players such as George at hooker, Maro Itoje at lock and Vunipola at number eight.

