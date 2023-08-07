Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade came off the bench in England's 2019 World Cup final loss to South Africa in Japan

Henry Slade and Alex Dombrandt are among the notable absentees from Steve Borthwick's 33-man England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Joe Marchant is included but there is no place for Exeter back Slade, 30, who played at the past two World Cups.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan, 22, who made his debut in Saturday's warm-up loss to Wales, is selected while Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight.

England's first game is against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Borthwick faced with 'very difficult decisions'

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad," said Borthwick.

"Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

"As Saturday's game in Cardiff - a disappointing 20-9 defeat against Wales - proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side."

On announcing his squad more than four weeks before the tournament begins, Borthwick added: "We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad."

England - who were beaten by South Africa in the 2019 final - will also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in the pool stage in France.

The tournament starts on 8 September, with the final on Saturday, 28 October.

'Huge call' to leave out Slade

Analysis: Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Eight years on from being a surprise inclusion in the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, Henry Slade now faces the disappointment of being left out.

It is a huge call. Slade has been an ever-present in the midfield for the whole of the last World Cup cycle, but Joe Marchant impressed against Wales on Saturday and offers a point of difference with his dynamism and versatility.

Elsewhere, the squad has a mix of youth and experience, with Borthwick opting for a large core of players who were there in Japan four years ago.

But while there is depth in certain areas, in others there is very little, with huge pressure on players such as Jamie George at hooker, Maro Itoje at lock and Billy Vunipola at number eight.