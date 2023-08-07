Close menu

England World Cup squad: Henry Slade & Alex Dombrandt miss out, Joe Marchant & Theo Dan in

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments215

Henry Slade during an England training session
Henry Slade came off the bench in England's 2019 World Cup final loss to South Africa in Japan
Rugby World Cup 2023
Host nation: France Dates: 8 September-28 October
Coverage: Every match live across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app

Henry Slade and Alex Dombrandt are among the notable absentees from Steve Borthwick's 33-man England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Joe Marchant is included but there is no place for Exeter back Slade, 30, who played at the past two World Cups.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan, 22, who made his debut in Saturday's warm-up loss to Wales, is selected while Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight.

England's first game is against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Borthwick faced with 'very difficult decisions'

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad," said Borthwick.

"Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

"As Saturday's game in Cardiff - a disappointing 20-9 defeat against Wales - proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side."

On announcing his squad more than four weeks before the tournament begins, Borthwick added: "We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad."

England - who were beaten by South Africa in the 2019 final - will also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in the pool stage in France.

The tournament starts on 8 September, with the final on Saturday, 28 October.

'Huge call' to leave out Slade

Analysis: Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Eight years on from being a surprise inclusion in the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, Henry Slade now faces the disappointment of being left out.

It is a huge call. Slade has been an ever-present in the midfield for the whole of the last World Cup cycle, but Joe Marchant impressed against Wales on Saturday and offers a point of difference with his dynamism and versatility.

Elsewhere, the squad has a mix of youth and experience, with Borthwick opting for a large core of players who were there in Japan four years ago.

But while there is depth in certain areas, in others there is very little, with huge pressure on players such as Jamie George at hooker, Maro Itoje at lock and Billy Vunipola at number eight.

Comments

Join the conversation

215 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:03

    I would have left out Borthwick and selected a decent coach

    • Reply posted by Sgt_Apone, today at 10:20

      Sgt_Apone replied:
      Amen to that. The whole coaching setup smacks of inexperience and jobs for mates/yes men. England need a shake up and some vision at the top of the RFU if we want to see any quality coming through at coach and player level.

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 10:06

    Crazy that we are going to a world cup with Billy Vunipola as our only out and out number 8!

    • Reply posted by jaroc , today at 10:11

      jaroc replied:
      Ludlum can play 8 but get your point, Mercer needed a chance to play but 10 man rugby from the 80s wouldn't allow it.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:06

    It’s hard to get excited after a display like that at the weekend.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:19

      cb replied:
      A very odd feeling isn't it... for years get excited about the WC, this year and after the performance saturday, knowing the style england are going to play and will play under Borthwick till he gets axed, not at all. Same feeling around the cricket test team till the vision of McCullum came in. At east the souhtern hemisphere are playing some good rugby, w France. GLA

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 10:10

    One look at this squad and you can tell we are about to spend the next month box kicking are way up the field. We are not going to win the World cup anyway so why not try and give the fans what they want. In form players like Mercer, Mitchell, Murley etc and at least try and entertain and put some pride back in the shirt

    • Reply posted by R Lichtie, today at 10:42

      R Lichtie replied:
      Terrible that Randall isn't in at 9. Quirke also better than at least two of those selected.

  • Comment posted by fivenations, today at 10:07

    Borthball does not fill me with excitement

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 10:07

    Until to the RFU is restructured from the top down English Rugby Union will never be successful.

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:39

      Bigbaddog replied:
      Some of the amateur club reps who volunteer do a very good job but senior management I agree.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 10:06

    no great surprises....England could well steam roller Wales this weekend but that would merely paper over the cracks. Those tactics won't work against any of the top teams.....more turgid rugby ahead...

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 10:06

    On last Saturdays performance will do well to get out of the pool !!

    • Reply posted by JAJ87, today at 10:10

      JAJ87 replied:
      You'll have more than enough for Japan

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 10:06

    Not much hope with this lot or the coach

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 10:09

    More like a veterans squad! Cole and Marler both retired didnt they? Can't remember the last good game BV had. Youngs and Care... looking to the future...

  • Comment posted by redkite72, today at 10:15

    Theo Dan is very lucky. Marchant deserves his place, but will not be available after world cup. Slade will probably get a call up when Tuilagi gets injured

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:16

      WPL replied:
      If he gets injured.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:09

    this squad has a feeling of a boys jolly.Borthwick and all his old mates.This squad will be lucky to get out of the group stages.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 10:11

      Justthefacts replied:
      Thug rugby forever

  • Comment posted by smarts, today at 10:17

    I see we are going to try to kick our way up the pitch lose the set piece and struggle to defend any breakout how many years are we wasting by sticking to these outdated tactics and the old guard better to lose with style and flair then just lose

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:14

    Walmington-on-Sea RFC on tour

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 10:27

    It doesn't matter who is selected for England.

    SB is doyen of the dour Prem tactics of biff and bash, repeat then kick away. All at a snail's pace.

    The top teams play with agile forwards and quick backs who can run from anywhere on the pitch. They've also been practising their tactics with settled sides for a few years.

    The omitted players would not have changed things one bit.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 10:34

      Malpas99 replied:
      It's also true to say it doesn't matter who coaches England, those players would do well to be top 3 in six nations with the best coach in the world.

  • Comment posted by Gee, today at 10:09

    I can't help thinking that neither Ford nor Smith will not play at all unless Farrell is injured or rested, the game plan simply does not allow for a creative No. 10

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 10:11

      Justthefacts replied:
      Smith is awful??? What's your point.

  • Comment posted by awfy confused, today at 10:09

    Noddy Holder will be devastated!

    • Reply posted by ODriscoll-TV, today at 10:12

      ODriscoll-TV replied:
      Classic

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:13

    One thing certain with this squad; they will NOT strike fear into the hearts of the French, Boks, Ire, AB’s….nor even Argentina or Samoa!!!

  • Comment posted by patricia downs, today at 10:06

    Dad's Army selection's there a very inspiring squad 🥱

    • Reply posted by patricia downs, today at 10:08

      patricia downs replied:
      Uninspiring

  • Comment posted by Living Room, today at 10:18

    With those scrum-halves we have literally no chance.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport