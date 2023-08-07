Close menu

England World Cup squad: Steve Borthwick says positional 'flexibility' key to selection

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England players get ready for a team photo at Twickenham
England's players were involved in a photoshoot and interviews with the media on Monday after the World Cup squad was announced
Rugby World Cup 2023
Host nation: France Dates: 8 September-28 October
Coverage: Every match live across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app

England coach Steve Borthwick says the "positional flexibility" of players was an "important aspect" of his squad selection for the Rugby World Cup.

Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade and Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt were among those left out when the 33-man group was announced on Monday.

"There are good players unfortunately that you can't select," said Borthwick.

"I'd love there to be more than 33 I can pick, but I can't. Being limited to that, players will miss out."

Slade, who was picked for the previous two World Cups, has appeared in 30 of England's past 37 Tests and was the highest-profile omission from the squad for the upcoming tournament in France.

Asked about his absence, Borthwick said: "There are good players competing for each of these positions. I decided we'll have three players in key positions - front row, scrum-half, fly-half - for the obvious reasons.

"What that means is in other areas of the team, you need to have positional flexibility and you need to make some compromises.

"As you look at the squad, there are a number of players who can play 12 or 13. Joe [Marchant] gives you that wing cover, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi can play 13, you've got the ability of Owen [Farrell] to play at 10 or 12.

"We've got flexibility throughout the centres, which has been an important aspect."

Another talking point from Borthwick's final selection is the inclusion of only one specialist number eight, Billy Vunipola, who has not played since April because of a knee injury.

Borthwick said the Saracens player is "as fit as I've ever seen him" and believes he has plenty of additional options in that area.

He added: "There's a lot of competition in that back row, there's also flexibility in that back row around positions. You've got Lewis Ludlam's ability to play in all three, Ben Earl's ability to play seven and eight, Tom Curry at seven and eight and at the last World Cup he played six.

"There's a lot of flexibility there, for me it's about making decisions about the right combinations and ultimately that's what it's come down to."

England captain Owen Farrell speaks at a media conference
Owen Farrell (left) captained England in their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan

'It's a fantastic tournament - you don't want to waste one'

There is a mixture of youth and experience within the England squad, with 16 players surviving from the group that was beaten in the 2019 final by South Africa in Japan.

Versatile Racing 92 back Henry Arundell, 20, is the youngest man selected while three players - Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and Dan Cole - will be appearing at their fourth World Cup.

Captain Owen Farrell spoke at a media conference on Monday alongside centre Lawrence, back row Earl and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, three of 16 players who will be experiencing a World Cup for the first time.

Farrell said: "I can only sit here and tell them how special it is, what a tournament we're about to play in, what an opportunity we've got to get the best of ourselves and to enjoy taking the best of ourselves to the rest of the world.

"It's a fantastic tournament, one that comes around every four years. You don't want to waste one. This is as good as it gets. We're all looking forward to it."

Farrell added that he planned to speak to Slade, who he said he had been sharing a room with during England's training camp for the past four weeks.

"The boys that have just missed out are a big part of this preparation," added the Saracens fly-half. "When it comes to any squad, there's a lot of competition and especially with England where there are a lot of good players.

"There were always going to be good players that missed out. That's always the case with squads here."

Sleepless nights and tearful parents - the emotions of a World Cup call-up

Earl's place in the 33-man party was confirmed in a conversation with Borthwick on Sunday morning, the day after England's disappointing warm-up loss to Wales in Cardiff.

The Saracens man said: "It was very early, about nine o'clock in the morning so I'd just got up as I'd had a bit of a sleepless night.

"The conversation I had with him was really encouraging in terms of what he wanted out of me.

"The thing Steve's done since he's come in is he's really encouraged us to be the players we are and not fit into another mould or try to be something different. He wants to see our strengths and how we can put our best foot forward."

While Earl's inclusion was slightly in the balance, Van Poortvliet was widely expected to be named as one of three scrum-halves in Borthwick's squad.

Van Poortvliet, who will compete with Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs and Harlequins' Danny Care to start at nine, broke the news of his call-up to his family in a phone call while they were on a car journey.

"My sister had just moved her stuff into her new university house," he said. "My mum cried a lot which was pretty hard to deal with, but it was really nice and really special."

England begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September, with Japan, Chile and Samoa their other opponents in Pool D.

Before their World Cup opener, Borthwick's team will play warm-up fixtures against Wales (12 August), Ireland (19 August) and Fiji (26 August).

Comments

Join the conversation

194 comments

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 16:27

    the only flexibility they need is cancellable hotels for later rounds and a changeable eurostar ticket

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 17:02

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Boring negative attitude.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 16:00

    Love the way rugby invests new words / phrases. We've had physicality, bouncebackability and now positional flexibility. Basically means he will have to play players out of position. Doesn't need 3 tens or 3 nines. If injury occurs it's a Eurostar trip, not a 10 hour flight. Does need specialist No8's and to select only one (injury prone ) specialist is wrong.

    • Reply posted by Jmag, today at 16:06

      Jmag replied:
      Speaking of the six half backs and positional flexibility - does Youngs go to full back in a crisis, does Care go on the wing, does Smith go in the centre?

  • Comment posted by jonesey682, today at 16:10

    So apparently Steve Borthwick wants to "see their strengths" but then devises a game plan which doesn't use any of them.
    Can anyone see the problem...?

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 17:46

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      Jack of all trades rather than specialists? We're coming home! (early)

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 15:59

    Positional flexibility??? So it looks like they're continuing the great Eddie Jones revelation of playing men out of position, which didn't work all that well before. I hope to god someone is on the phone to Andy Farrell at the moment, as his contract expires with Ireland after the World Cup. At this rate, England will need a miracle to get to the QF's.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 16:07

      rob replied:
      Andy Farrell has a brain and would not go near any England job. Why would he? Ireland first England nowhere absolutely nowhere

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 17:16

    With all due respect Steve Borthwick is simply not the man for this job he is way out of his depth

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 17:54

      Ben replied:
      He may be cr&p at selection and tactics but at least he's a strong communicator.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 17:18

    Ludicrous to pick Vunipola at 8 ahead of Mercer, Simmons and even Dombrandt and then have no cover for him (and don’t say Curry, Ludlam and Earl can all wear 8 because we have seen they are not very good in that position).

  • Comment posted by Jolejandra, today at 16:14

    With concussion lay-offs or red cards meaning players can miss multiple games without withdrawing from squad (so replacements can't be called) having more specialists makes sense. Overall looks about a good a squad as could name,Dombrandt never showed up in internationals and Slade has had one good game (SA 2021) in last 4 years. I can only think those calling for Randall don't watch prem rugby.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 17:06

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      You should know this isn't the place for informed common sense. Comments can only be negative posts from ignorant people who only watch rugby at international time

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:42

    Out of his depth. Putting round pegs in square holes doesnt win you a world cup and probably wont get you very far at all. The RFU appointed the wrong man and results and performances have shown that. Hopefully after the world cup they will realise their error and get rid of him

    • Reply posted by TapandGo, today at 16:51

      TapandGo replied:
      I'm not quite sure who else you think he can select after being appointed with only a few months to go. Are you saying there is a raft of players available to him to select that he hasn't picked?

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:43

    Really? Slade can comfortably play 10, 12, 13 and 15 - surely one of the most flexible players in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Anne Neckie, today at 16:32

    "Positional Flexibility".....does that include lying back & rolling over? lol

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 16:42

    I can foresee little more than a kick and run fest from this squad which will play niceley into the hands of any oppostion with running and handling skills

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 17:19

    It says everything about Farrell as a captain and people person that he only ‘intends’ to speak to Slade who was wrongly left out by the brainless Borthwick - a real captain would have done it yesterday when the players knew who was in and out - Farrell is at the very core of the malaise in this team

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 16:52

    I'm an English fan, but it's my fervant wish that they get knocked out at the group,to trigger a complete review of the English game.We should be a powerhouse of rugby with the massive player pool advantage, instead of this recycled, talentless crew.8th or 9th world ranking is testament to this.

    • Reply posted by JahLion, today at 17:13

      JahLion replied:
      In the face of stiff competition, there is not a worse run sport either domestically here in England or anywhere internationally. It's a complete shambles.

  • Comment posted by Slonik, today at 16:39

    I predict Borthwick will make no significant changes. Accordingly, England's performances and results are highly likely to remain dire.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:38

    Sorry but listening to SB gives the impression he’s not very bright. This is transferred to the playing style which is also not very bright. The whole squad is a complete and utter mess that will be out of its depth whoever they meet in the latter stages of the competition, assuming they get out their group!!

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 16:40

    Cole,Youngs,Care,B Vunapola would have long been disgarded by the other elite sides.It just shows the absolute dirth of talent England have, when the massive player pool should provide a conveyor belt of young talented players.I dread them lining up against the All Black's, South Africa, France or Ireland with borthwicks options.World ranking probably 8th,behind Scotland, Argentina and Wales

    • Reply posted by have it, today at 17:04

      have it replied:
      Agree with your first point, those guys are past their best. But there is no lack of depth in England. At least not player depth.

  • Comment posted by communian, today at 17:31

    Positional flexibility sounds good if you know what your starting 15 is and have a defined style of play that wins matches. But in this team it's the precise opposite - it's almost admitting we don't know the team or how it should play

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 16:49

    some positions are pretty much interchangeable e.g 6 and 7 (and with 8 even), 11, 14 and 15. But otherwise the top tier nations pick the best for that number shirt, not the 3rd or 4th best because they can play in 2 or 3 positions.....SB is hedging bets on fitness and rotation, but it wont matter one jot if your getting hammered by a team with all their first choice players playing for 60-70 mins

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 16:57

      jon replied:
      Which Barrett plays in which position this week for NZ then ? 4/6, 10/15, 15/13 ???

  • Comment posted by RH, today at 18:01

    Henry Slade can play in multiple positions, I guess not the ones Borthwick needs flexibility in. Shame for Henry, he is class.

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 16:23

    Before letting the players try out multi positional skills, I would first have them all lined up in front of a brick wall with tennis balls practising their catching skills.

    “Let’s see if anyone can get to 10”

