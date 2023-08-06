Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

All smiles for Wales back row Aaron Wainwright after impressing head coach Warren Gatland

Wales kicked off their World Cup warm-up campaign with a convincing victory over rivals England in Cardiff.

Head coach Warren Gatland insisted the performance was "more important" than the result as he builds to France 2023.

But after just two wins in the last 12 games, the result will start healing the scars of a chaotic and sometimes cruel season in Welsh rugby.

But what did we learn from Saturday's 20-9 win and who emerged bigger winners than others for the World Cup?

Gatland said he only knows three of his starting team to face Fiji on 10 September, though there are a few players who made a strong case against England.

Captain Morgan

To win your first game as captain is one thing, to do so against England and be named player of the match is the stuff dreams are made of.

Destiny had called Morgan to the Wales captaincy having been tipped for the role from an early age.

Born in the same valley as one of the most respected and beloved of Wales leaders, his appointment was all the more poignant just days after Clive Rowlands died.

They are very different characters but Morgan quietly grew into this game, made as many metres as wing Louis Rees-Zammit and played a key role in both tries.

He also made the most tackles of any player and his hit on Tom Pearson had shades of Gavin Henson on Matthew Tait in 2005.

There are other contenders for the captaincy, but this 23-year-old must now be among the favourites for the full-time job.

Aaron Wainwright

With concerns still hanging over the fitness of Taulupe Faletau and the retirement of Josh Navidi, who was the pre-match stadium DJ, Wales are in serious need of a number eight option.

Aaron Wainwright - remarkably one of four Cardiff Metropolitan University graduates in the starting teams - was that man in 2021 when Faletau was previously injured.

The Dragons back row has been largely ignored since then but roared back to embody the difference between the teams in the second half.

He carried the ball more times than any other Wales player and created the opening try with his deft off-load. No wonder his performance was hailed "excellent" by Gatland.

Injury worries

Injuries are always a significant danger of these warm-up games as the likes of Leigh Halfpenny, Rhys Webb (both in 2015) and Henson (2011) can testify to.

So it is with bated breath that every fall is monitored.

Hooker Ryan Elias was desperately unlucky to tweak a hamstring in the opening minutes, having missed the Six Nations with a snapped Achilles tendon.

And there are concerns over lock Dafydd Jenkins' knee after an excellent display was cut short in the second half.

However, Will Rowlands came through unscathed from his first rugby since last November as Wales began life without Alun Wyn Jones.

Henry Thomas qualifies for Wales through his Swansea-born father but played for England in 2014

Thomas and Plumtree

On a day of five new Wales caps, it was the two who came off the bench that impressed most.

Wales struggled at the scrum in the first half but Henry Thomas - a former England international - swiftly sorted the problems and dominated his tussle against Red Rose captain Ellis Genge.

Gatland knows the importance of a set-piece and that 30-minute cameo may have booked the prop a place to France.

Similarly back row Taine Plumtree showed what he can do in the same amount of time and it could now be a straight choice between him and Christ Tshiunza for the World Cup.

Dan Lydiate is set to get his chance at Twickenham next Saturday.

Scrum issues

Neither side will be happy with the way referee Nic Berry fussily over-manged the scrums, but it was clear that Wales' new props Corey Domachowski and Kieron Assiratti found the step up challenging.

The Cardiff pair still offered plenty around the pitch, particularly Domachowski with his tackling and carries.

However, a third of Wales' total penalties conceded came from the two new caps. They will learn from the experience.

Fitness and versatility

Gatland puts great stock in fitness and has spent the last two months flogging his players in Switzerland and Turkey, as well as army training in south Wales.

That investment paid off on Saturday where England looked out on their feet in the second half while Wales ploughed on to the final whistle.

Gatland also knows having players who can cover more than one position is vital when it comes to naming his final squad.

However, who would have thought centres Mason Grady and George North would audition for roles in the second row and back row following Jenkins' injury. Wales actually won a scrum penalty with North packing down at flanker.

Ultimate utility player? George North covers centre, wing and now, seemingly, flanker

Kicking strategy

There were moments in the first half when Wales' kicking plan was mystifying.

They repeatedly put the ball down the throat of Freddie Steward, one of the best counter-attacking full-backs in world rugby.

As a result, England's number 15 ran twice as many metres than any other player on the pitch and beat men in the process.

It was a mixed bag from Sam Costelow on his first Test start at fly-half. He played well on the gain line and almost created a try for Rees-Zammit, but did not convince with the boot.

"I will take a lot of learnings from it. It showed me where I want to be and where I can get. There is a lot of room for improvement, but on the whole I thought it was good," he said after.

Centurion Halfpenny

A special moment for possibly one of the most popular players in Welsh rugby.

We still don't know where - or if - he will play next season and his place at the World Cup is far from guaranteed.

But he kicked perfectly on a milestone day he more than deserved.

World Cup rivals improving

Wales' World Cup opponents Australia and Fiji both fired ominous warnings before Wales took the field.

A young Wallabies side produced a vastly improved display to lead New Zealand 17-3 at half-time following early tries by Marika Koroibete and Tom Hooper. However, Richie Mo'unga's last-minute kick snatched a 23-20 win for the hosts in Dunedin.

Fiji ran in five tries in Tokyo to clinched the Pacific Nations Cup with a comfortable 35-12 win against Japan.