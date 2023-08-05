Close menu

Scotland 25-21 France: Zander Fagerson red card shrugged off by hosts

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments68

Darcy Graham crossed after the break to spark Scotland's comeback
Darcy Graham crossed after the break to spark Scotland's comeback
Nations Series: Scotland v France
Scotland: (3) 25
Tries: Graham, Schoeman, Cherry Con: Russell (2) Pens: Russell (2)
France: (21) 21
Tries: Couilloud, Bielle-Biarrey, Woki Cons: Jalibert (3)

Scotland mounted a stunning fightback from 18 points down to beat France despite Zander Fagerson's red card.

France crossed at Murrayfield through Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Cameron Woki to race into a 21-3 lead at the break.

The Scots roared back with tries from Darcy Graham and Pierre Schoeman - either side of Fagerson's dismissal - and substitute Dave Cherry.

Captain Finn Russell kicked 10 points as the hosts held on for a superb win.

The sides meet again in St Etienne next Saturday in the third of Scotland's four World Cup warm-up matches.

After victory over Italy last weekend with a shadow side, Gregor Townsend elected to go as strong as possible for the visit of the World Cup hosts, with captain Jamie Ritchie the only notable absentee through injury.

On his 70th cap Russell was leading Scotland for the first time and got his side on the board with an early penalty.

France were without their superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont, but his stand-in Couilloud finished off a stunning counter-attack from deep inside French territory that sliced open the Scotland defence for the game's opening try.

Even without a host of their star names, Les Bleus still carried threats all over the pitch. The Scots were struggling to stifle the speed of the French ball and Bielle-Biarrey came off his wing to make the extra man out wide and glide over in the corner.

At 14-3 it was already looking like an uphill task for the home side and on the half-hour mark came the worrying sight of Ben White limping off with an injury.

Having quickly become an integral part of the side this year, Townsend's will be hoping White's World Cup hopes are not thrown into doubt.

Scotland's Ben White was forced off injured before half-time
Scotland's Ben White was forced off injured before half-time

Scotland were struggling to make any sort of impression in attack. The ball carriers were not making yardage and what little possession the Scots had was invariably slow. Throw in a couple of sloppy line-outs and you were left with a France defence enjoying a largely comfortable afternoon.

The visitors stretched their lead when Woki powered over from close range and while a warm-up is by its nature not the highest of stakes, there was a danger the Scots were heading for the psychological blow of a heavy home defeat.

They needed something quickly to stem the tide and to the surprise of nobody it came from their little try machine on the wing, Graham.

Russell dinked a lovely kick over the defence into the dead-ball area and Graham did brilliantly to dive in ahead of Ethan Dumortier to get fingertips to the ball and touch down.

Scotland were making inroads for the first time and, while their momentum was checked somewhat when Fagerson was yellow carded for a dangerous clearout at a ruck, his front-row partner Schoeman used his considerable power to will himself over the line.

The joy around around Murrayfield was short-lived, however, as Fagerson's yellow card was upgraded to red after being reviewed by the television match official via the new 'Bunker' system.

Given the dearth of options at tighthead, the Scotland coaching staff will have some sleepless nights before Fagerson goes in front of the disciplinary panel.

Despite being a man down, the Scots had wrestled the momentum from the French and looked to have taken the lead when Blair Kinghorn blasted his way past Brice Dulin to go over, but the try was ruled out for a knock-on by Graham earlier in the move.

The passivity of the first half was now replaced by a ferocity the French were struggling to deal with and a rolling maul powered over the line to allow Cherry to dot down and put Scotland in the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

Russell kicked beautifully off the tee all day and his penalty stretched Scotland's advantage to four. Sensing the match slipping away from them, the French mounted a late onslaught that Scotland repelled with everything they had until Rory Darge pounced for a brilliant turnover to seal the win.

From staring a heavy defeat in the face, 22 unanswered points secured a victory that should be a huge confidence boost to the Scots going into their tough World Cup pool.

Replicate the first-half performance at the tournament itself and the Scots will be going home early. Replicate the second and they will be a handful for any team.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell (captain), White; Schoeman, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Watson, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Redpath, Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:05

    Well done Scotland! Great comeback! France very poor in the second half...See you next week against our full strengh team ;-)

  • Comment posted by Kenny King Ding, today at 18:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 18:05

    Zander Fagerson must be the most overrated TH in rugby. Even playing for Glasgow he's constantly punished in the scrum. I fear for Scotland going forward as TH is a position they are really weak in.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:04

    South Africa scouts will be scratching their heads. Which Scotland will turn up?! Not a clue. Get it right for 80 minutes and someone (anyone) could be on the end of a beating. Continue with inconsistencies and it’s all over very very quickly.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:04

    The off-field review for yellow/red calls is sensible. Who actually makes the decision though, as I assume the TMO is busy with the live game?

  • Comment posted by kai le serris, today at 18:03

    Not just the red card it's the needless penalties he gives away.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:03

    Very impressive second half from Scots. Clear that while all the self destruct tendencies have been drilled out of the first string French team, the reserves need some work. Fagerson will be fine, it was a clumsy attempt to latch at low speed, no chance he won't make the first game of the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by clerrie boy, today at 18:01

    Scotland will struggle to get out their group against 2 of the best teams , thought England given a bye to the semis but watching this garbage against wales now not so sure

  • Comment posted by Bluidy Clavers, today at 18:00

    Well done, and here's to next week

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 18:00

    Great fightback from Scotland but so stupid from Fagerson in a warm up match. Could be a massive miss for Scotland in the WC now

  • Comment posted by skyecamanachd, today at 17:59

    I see all the sick as a parrots are whinging away already.Alba gu brath!

  • Comment posted by dundunk, today at 17:58

    Must be close to the point where Zander Fagerson can’t be trusted to play, he’s a liability.

    • Reply posted by Redrage, today at 18:00

      Redrage replied:
      He's a total liability. A penalty machine on a good day. He doesn't have the brains to blow his bunnet off.

  • Comment posted by makoti, today at 17:58

    winners always find solutions what a brilliant game

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:58

    The arrogance and disrespect of France to field a so-called weakened XV against Scotland came back to bite them big time. A solid a stalwart game from Scotland who were disciplined. To come back from 18 points down and a man down was an outstanding achievement and the truth is France did not have an answer on the field, on the bench or with game strategy. Take these games seriously they matter.

    • Reply posted by Prosper, today at 18:04

      Prosper replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 17:58

    Great game to watch.....Oh wait like football we don't get that.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 17:57

    Not sure what to say was a hollow victory as Scotland played their first team and France played their third team. Fagerson deserved to be sent off should be banned for 3 games. Darcy Graham was poor and Van der Merwe had an awful game

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 18:03

      Malpas99 replied:
      Back under your bridge son

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 17:57

    Nice one Scotland, not going to be plain sailing for SA and Ireland.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 17:57

    Fagerson now a senior player but he just doesn’t learn, with previous may be looking at more than 3 game ban
    Kinghorn impressed as did graham again.
    Scotland Need to stop giving teams a bed start

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 17:57

    Scotland very poor against a French B side. Wont go anywhere at RWC. Should have been a French win as 1st Scotish try was a clear knockon. Shocking call from TMO

  • Comment posted by xcoach, today at 17:56

    That's Scotlands worst 40 and best 40 since Twickenham 2019.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 18:04

      Malpas99 replied:
      Probably since we last played France

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC