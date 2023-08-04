Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rob Evans played for Dragons last season after being released by Scarlets

Former Wales prop Rob Evans will return to play for home town club Haverfordwest RFC after retiring from the professional game.

The 31-year-old joined Dragons for last season, making 11 appearances after being released by Scarlets in May 2022.

Evans was a cornerstone of Wales' 2019 Grand Slam success in an international career of 39 caps.

"I am really excited about joining the Blues and putting something back into the town," Evans said.

"It feels like the right time to repay the people who helped me on the ladder at the start of my career."

Haverfordwest play in Division Three West of the Welsh league system and begin their season at home to Neyland on 2 September.