Close menu

England World Cup squad: Steve Borthwick left with plenty to ponder

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments94

England captain Ellis Genge address his team after their disappointing defeat by Wales on Saturday
England's defeat by Wales will be a "positive" in the long term, says head coach Steve Borthwick

While Steve Borthwick said he knew the majority of his World Cup squad before the summer opener in Cardiff, the England head coach will still have had plenty to ponder after a chastening evening at the Principality Stadium.

Despite an encouraging first half, England were familiarly profligate in their 20-9 defeat by Wales - 12 entries to the 22 for no try - and dropped off a cliff in the second half; again, a familiar tale.

But it's early days, and by naming his final 33-man squad as early as Monday morning, Borthwick has prioritised building cohesion and combinations through August rather than any selectorial jeopardy.

Unlike his predecessor Eddie Jones, who took only two tighthead props, two scrum-halves and two fly-halves to Japan in 2019, Borthwick has said he won't be gambling in specialist positions, meaning he will take nine front-row forwards and six half-backs.

It means his only decision at prop is whether Mako Vunipola is fit enough for selection, while at hooker - with Jamie George inked in - he will take two of Jamie Blamire, the rookie Theo Dan and Jack Walker, another player carrying an injury. At tighthead prop, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart and Dan Cole are all set to make the Eurostar.

The back five of the scrum is the main area of contention with plenty of competition. Maro Itoje is a shoo-in, as is Ollie Chessum if fit enough. George Martin can play lock or flanker and should make it. Jonny Hill and David Ribbans will face an anxious wait on Sunday.

On the flank, Courtney Lawes, who can offer cover at lock, and Tom Curry - despite a dodgy ankle - are certainties, while the versatile Lewis Ludlam is a near-certainty for the tournament in France, which starts on 8 September.

Jack Willis offers a point of difference at the breakdown and excelled for champions Toulouse in the Top 14. Ben Earl is touch-and-go, but could be someone who benefited from not being involved in Cardiff. On the contrary, Tom Pearson started well against Wales but faded, and was outplayed by Jac Morgan.

At number eight Billy Vunipola will almost certainly go, although he is another player carrying a niggle. It then comes down to a shootout between Tom Willis and Alex Dombrandt.

Despite a raft of options at scrum-half, Borthwick has kept only three nines in camp for the bulk of the summer. So Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Danny Care are all set to make the squad.

Outside them, captain Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith will all be named, although Saturday was further evidence of how the England gameplan does not play to Smith's strengths.

In the midfield, Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi will both go as power options, while it would be a big surprise if Henry Slade doesn't make it. Joe Marchant was one of England's brighter performers in Cardiff and can also play wing. Elliot Daly is a near-definite, with Guy Porter likely to miss out.

The back three is a difficult selection as Borthwick balances form, experience and X-factor. The starting wingers from 2019 - Jonny May and Anthony Watson - are both in the mix after an up-and-down few years. Joe Cokanasiga is big and powerful but made mistakes at the Principality.

Max Malins is a lovely player but plays on the wing when perhaps more suited to full-back. Henry Arundell is raw but offers unique speed; can Borthwick afford to leave him at home, given England's try-scoring travails? Full-back Freddie Steward is inked in.

Borthwick met with his assistants on Saturday evening in Cardiff before speaking to the players on Sunday morning as 43 players are whittled down to 33.

The overall squad could include as many as 20 men who were part of the 2019 squad, so, on paper, there is certainly the quality and experience to go deep into the tournament.

But there are concerns over how many of these players are better than they were four years ago, given England's patchy form throughout the World Cup cycle.

And, on the evidence of Cardiff, when it comes to sharpness and slickness, there is still so much to improve.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by No, today at 10:39

    Tactically Eddie Jones in disguise!

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 10:37

    England were very poor yesterday. They just couldn’t keep ball for any reasonable amount of time. It shows that England have no depth in the squad. And Genge is not a leader as Farrell is. Overall very disappointing and can’t see us beating Argentina. We could lose to Japan and or Samoa.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:37

    My big concern from the game was that England looked unfit.

  • Comment posted by Rex, today at 10:37

    Borthwick's reign is starting to remind me of Andy Robinson's.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 10:36

    My only positive is, surely, England can't play as badly next week at HQ! But SB does need to pull his finger out and instil some leadership and attacking mentality, without dropping the ball!

  • Comment posted by RichieMcCawWasNeverOffside, today at 10:36

    Nothing will ever change with sleepy Borethick at the helm same old turgid ruby, just a continuation from Eddie…20 years on from 2003 very little has evolved.

  • Comment posted by Amad Ick, today at 10:35

    The most surprising thing in this article is that England have a game plan.

  • Comment posted by BringBackWade, today at 10:34

    Borthwick is out of his depth. Thinking England can win playing like Leicester is delusional. In the extreme. He needs to be moved.

    He’s like rugbys version of Peter Moores.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 10:34

    Manu Tuilagi? Just remind me, who is he again? I've heard his name a lot over the last few years but can't recall if he's ever actually been fit to play - ever. (sic)

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:32

    Borthwick rocks…. Fact!

  • Comment posted by John N, today at 10:31

    After watching England for almost 60 year, yesterday's 2nd 40 was just about the worse performance I have seen from any England team. I am tempted to call the local vets team or the u16, either would show more passion, will to win and respect for the shirt.

    Total shambles.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:31

    Does SB realise that NO other leading coach is calling it this early??

    WG stated yesterday post match “only 2/3 certain for wc xv”. That tells you something on how he motivates his squad to overachieve. Next weeks team will be champing at the bit.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 10:31

    This one is a shoe in, this this will go, this one wont etc...clutching at straws to cobble a piece together. Only one who knows is Borthwick.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:30

    Opposing teams hope that Borthwick will keep it up……
    he’s doing a good job and shouldn’t worry too much about anything.

  • Comment posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 10:30

    I think we need to address the issue underlying all this: rugby participation is in serious decline.
    How can we have a better team, if we have less players to pick from? Latest performances aren’t going to help. Bazball is saving cricket, what can rugby do? Needs to start addressing the real issue, not enough diversity or equal opportunities to play.
    Take some time, research the numbers.

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 10:33

      Gazza replied:
      Switch the players! Make the backline play in the forwards and visa versa!

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 10:27

    £700k salary a year should help him to daydream!

  • Comment posted by Butty, today at 10:26

    He has nothing to ponder. Clearly his team are not interested in playing. Let alone wining. Time to call it a day. Clean sweep of the RFU. Get people in with pride of England and want to win. If you can find any that is.

  • Comment posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 10:24

    Mostly how he got the job in the first place.
    Why, when it comes to football and rugby are we so negative?
    Horrible aged mentality in England. Much prefer us to lose like cowards in the quarters/semis than get knocked out earlier trying to play good rugby.

    • Reply posted by magpie105, today at 10:31

      magpie105 replied:
      Yep and I think that is media driven. 2015 headlines talked about how England were first team to get knocked out of their own World Cup (?) at group stages. Whereas Scotland were so brave until they got knocked out in quarter finals. In reality they just had an easier group. Real fans will appreciate England playing good rugby even if we come up short

  • Comment posted by slotsyboy, today at 10:21

    Ten to go: Dan Porter Cokanasiga Rodd Hill Willis Pearson Malins Murley and the little no 7 from Sarries (I forget his name cos we never see him).

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:23

      SD replied:
      Murley wasn't in 23 yesterday!

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 10:20

    As poor as Wales are supposed to be at the moment, this result was predictable after seeing the England selection. If this was a trial for places it didn’t look it and few should be on the ferry to France. Set piece awful, but do professional Rugby players need coaching on how not to drop the ball?
    Too late to rescue this I fear but we HAVE to play better next week, surely……

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 10:28

      isitme replied:
      Youd hope so. But actually it looked like a continuation of the france game. Clueless. Leaderless and poor basic skills under pressure. We just arent that good at the moment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport