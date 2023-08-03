Close menu

England World Cup squad: Steve Borthwick set to take Marcus Smith to France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith and Tom Willis
Marcus Smith is in line to be part of Steve Borthwick's World Cup squad
Summer Series: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Steve Borthwick says his final 33-man squad for the World Cup is "pretty clear" with only "one or two places" to be finalised.

Borthwick, who names his squad on Monday, said he will take three scrum-halves and fly-halves to France.

The decision means Marcus Smith and Danny Care are likely to be picked.

"Most of the 33 are pretty clear. There are obviously one or two places written in pencil which need to be written in pen," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

For the 2019 World Cup head coach Eddie Jones was allowed a 31-man squad and initially took two scrum-halves, calling up Ben Spencer as an injury replacement for the final, with Owen Farrell and George Ford as his fly-halves.

Farrell, Ford and Smith are the fly-halves in Borthwick's current training squad, while Care and Leicester Tigers' Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet are the scrum-halves.

With World Rugby increasing the squad size for the 2023 tournament, Borthwick says all six are all likely to travel.

"I think it is pretty clear given I have kept three scrum-halves and three fly-halves within the camp," he said.

The head coach also stressed that position flexibility is "incredibly valuable", prioritising players able to play in multiple roles.

"There is a need to be able to adapt," he added. "We are going to have to do that during this tournament and we have kept our squad quite tight between each of our camps in terms of the number of players we have had in camp.

"I am really aware that there is going to be a need for the players outside the 33 that will be named on Monday to be ready to be the next man in. What I see with this squad now is that they have built togetherness and conditioning and a role clarity that anyone can slot into the 33."

World Cup would be 'dream come true'

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith started two games at fly-half during the Six Nations

On Saturday, fly-half Smith will start his first game for England since their record home defeat by France in the Six Nations.

However, the Harlequin does not dwell on that game, or losing his starting place to Saracens' Farrell the following week.

"It was a tough day to be a part of and I have learned a lot of lessons from that," said the 24-year-old. "It has definitely put me in a much better position as a person and as a player on the pitch."

Sale Sharks fly-half Ford missed the Six Nations because of injury but was called into camp to help prepare for the France game, and on Saturday is set to play his first England Test since March 2022 off the bench.

With competition alongside Farrell and Ford increasing, Smith has enjoyed Borthwick's openness in making clear "the pecking order" but is not taking for guaranteed his spot in the World Cup squad.

"Monday is a big day but there are still a few days to go," he said. "I am going to enjoy Friday's team run and then the weekend. Cardiff is a special place to play and I am very grateful to play for England again."

The Harlequins playmaker also said it would be "a dream come true" to play for England at his first World Cup.

"It would be pretty surreal to be honest," he added. "I haven't really thought about it. I can't define my emotions right now but fingers crossed for Monday. It would mean a lot to me personally and my mum, dad and two younger brothers who have sacrificed a lot for me growing up."

England begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina on 9 September in Marseille, with three more warm-up games following Saturday's match against Wales.

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by PeterP, today at 21:15

    I am an avid rugby fan but I do not rated our chances at the world cup, the selection is a bit off with no Mercer or Mitchell plus more.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 21:17

      ic1cle replied:
      rate or rated…. asking for a firend.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 21:15

    All the negativity…… let’s wait and see. Yes it could be 87,95,99,11 and 15 all over again but it could just be another 91,03,07,19 tournament.

    Anyone who is saying they’ve no interest, England are so poor etc are talking nonsense. You’ll all be watching and hoping and believing if we get past Argentina in the first game……

  • Comment posted by Viking, today at 21:14

    Via the BBC I have read pieces on World Cup warm ups about Scotland, Ireland, Wales and yes (shock horror) England. Yes, the coverage on England is greater than for the other Home Nations, but what would you expect? I am not a “Big Six” fan in football but neither am I shocked by the coverage they get relative to the “Small Six”. Neither means that anyone is being disrespected, simply sensible.

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 21:14

    England 2023

    2003 reboot. It's in the stars

    • Reply posted by Kingarth, today at 21:17

      Kingarth replied:
      Clickbait!!

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 21:13

    Having kept eye on the ABs past few weeks, it’s probably utterly irrelevant who he takes.

    They will be going there to make up the numbers.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 21:16

      ic1cle replied:
      your family must thrive on your positivity…… daily.

  • Comment posted by Dandare, today at 21:11

    When are we going to see new players. This looks like a rehash

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 21:09

    I read these comments and just can't get interested in this sport anymore. People who are expecting another 2007 need to tell me which names in the current squad come near the likes of Vickery, Farrell, Robinson, Wilkinson, Dallaglio and Sheridan. 2007 was down to veteran players who's leadership and experience and strength in the set peice dragged a struggling team into a world cup final.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 21:11

      ic1cle replied:
      No interest but on an HYS late on Thursday night reading all the comments?

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 21:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by callyruggers123, today at 21:08

    As a Scottish fan I actually do hope England play well on Saturday. Please don't win the world cup though, god please. The brand of rugby England are able to play like the semi final 4 years ago against NZ probably the finest half of rugby I have seen, outstanding.

    Would like to see Smith really take charge. Solid scrum and driving mauls will be popular for both teams

    • Reply posted by Viking, today at 21:18

      Viking replied:
      Bravo! I look forward to each of the Home Nations doing themselves proud and playing the most entertaining brand of rugby they can and that their opponents allow.

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 21:08

    I can't see past England, NZ and SA

    Ireland will wilt and the pressure will be too much for France

    • Reply posted by callyruggers123, today at 21:10

      callyruggers123 replied:
      I think France will be pretty good, they have chosen their second team on Saturday and it's still world class.
      Englands side of the draw does help though big time

  • Comment posted by Dandare, today at 21:01

    This is the Ashes all over again. Picking has been a like Farrell instead on new blood

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 20:55

    Picking a squad is one thing but picking a team and deciding who plays where is a totally different challenge.
    (McGregor 1962)

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 21:08

      ic1cle replied:
      Trolling an England HYS site is one thing but trolling them for 10+ years is another thing entirely……

  • Comment posted by Rob , today at 20:52

    Smith is one of very few that has talant to actually win games of rugby...in stead of kicking every time fly halves get the ball

    • Reply posted by Maynard, today at 20:58

      Maynard replied:
      Unfortunately he also has the defensive frailness to lose games.

  • Comment posted by Kingarth, today at 20:48

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 20:53

      Nathan replied:
      Some people have no sense of humour 😂

  • Comment posted by gorlami, today at 20:47

    England rugby - I think - has never been less engaging. Perhaps it’s because neighbours like Scotland and Ireland are legitimately more in form, better run - perhaps it’s the legacy of eddies egotism.

    I suspect it’s partly the identity crisis in the sport, and partly, there’s been better sport out there. Cricket connected with the country in a way I’ve never seen!

    Let’s get this over with!

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 21:10

      ic1cle replied:
      Considering England haven’t played for many months………. you watch your ashes highlights in Sept/Oct, the rest of us will indulge what I’m sure will be a superb tournament. England Semi Finals.

  • Comment posted by callyruggers123, today at 20:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by gorlami, today at 20:50

      gorlami replied:
      There’s less of you.

      Less readers, less engagement, less incentive for the bbc to budget for a moderated HYS for your article.

      For the record I agree with you, but from someone working in the industry, that’s genuinely why.

      Good luck to you, your lot are playing a brand much better than us!

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 20:41

    "Steve Borthwick set to take Marcus Smith to France" Eh?

    Why was that even a question? Is the next article going to say France will be including Dupont in their squad?

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 21:13

      Julio Laker replied:
      France to host RWC 2023

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 20:39

    Give the trophy to France now and save us all from the pain.

    • Reply posted by Maynard, today at 20:43

      Maynard replied:
      There should be 4 teams in serious contention - France, Ireland, SA & NZ - so, England aside, I’m looking forward to it.

  • Comment posted by redone, today at 20:39

    Hope he does not drop Marler, he will not be happy !

