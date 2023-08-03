Close menu

Wales v England: Marcus Smith starts at fly-half with Ellis Genge captain

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments237

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith currently has 21 caps for England
Summer Series: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Ellis Genge captaining the side.

Smith, 24, last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in the Six Nations, and is joined by Harlequins team-mate Danny Care at scrum-half.

Flanker Tom Pearson makes his debut, while potential debutants Theo Dan and Tom Willis are on the bench.

Max Malins is the only player from the Premiership final in the starting XV.

This is the team's final match before head coach Steve Borthwick confirms his 33-man squad for the World Cup in France on Monday morning.

Regular captain Owen Farrell, plus fellow stalwarts Jamie George and Maro Itoje, who helped Saracens win the Premiership final against Sale, are absent from the squad.

Smith gets another opportunity to showcase his talent after a mixed Six Nations that ended with Farrell re-establishing himself as the starting number 10.

Sale's George Ford, who played under Borthwick during Leicester's Premiership title-winning season in 2022, is the back-up fly-half on Saturday.

There are only five starters from the team that played Ireland in the Six Nations finale. Prop Genge is joined in the new front row by Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire and Bath's Will Stuart, with David Ribbans and George Martin in the second row.

Both Lewis Ludlam and Alex Dombrandt started the game against Ireland and are joined by debutant Pearson in the back row.

In the backline, Leicester centre Guy Porter partners Stade Francais' Joe Marchant in a new-look midfield, with Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga returning to the side.

Full-back Freddie Steward, who was sent off in the defeat by Ireland, also remains in the starting XV.

Uncapped players

Pearson, who was formerly of London Irish before signing for Northampton for next season, won the Premiership's breakthrough player of the year award in 2023. An all-action flanker, the 23-year-old trained with England during the 2022 Six Nations and will look to impress Borthwick with the back-row being one of the most competitive selection areas.

Hooker Dan, 22, could also make his debut. He began his youth career on the wing and at centre before transitioning into the front row during his time in the Saracens academy.

Learning his new trade on loan at Old Alleynian in level nine of the Rugby Union League, Dan has climbed through the pyramid of English rugby at a rapid rate. He then featured in National League 1 for Bishop's Stortford, before starting last season at Ampthill.

His breakthrough season ended with a Premiership winners medal, playing 70 minutes of the final after an early injury to George.

Willis, 24, is the oldest of the potential debutants and will be keen to secure his place in the World Cup squad alongside brother Jack. Similar to his brother, he spent the year in France playing in the Top 14 with Bordeaux Begles following the financial collapse of his boyhood club Wasps, and will play his rugby at Saracens next season.

Line-up

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Porter, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge (capt), Blamire, Stuart; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Pearson, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Sinckler, Hill, T Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Slade.

Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by danfellows, today at 12:23

    Why are all these comments so negative? Surely it's time to get behind Steve and the boys and put the Eddie era well and truly behind. It's such an appalling trait of English people/fans to always throw such negatively at every opportunity. I'm still getting over the Ashes and can't wait to cheer on the boys on Saturday. Come on people, do better.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 12:31

      Tom replied:
      Spot on, I think we will perform better than expected. Not a settled set up but we will be ok.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 12:08

    What does Murley, the best finisher in England have to do to get a game?

    • Reply posted by JRAD, today at 12:24

      JRAD replied:
      As the wc squad is announced on Monday my assumption is he is already in. If he wasn't he would be playing on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 12:09

    For all wiggies comments about it not being a trial - it does look like it is basically a trial game for quite a lot named.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:57

      cb replied:
      It'll be a good hit out for the 'squad' players and better to know early who in the wider squad will be able to play the borthwick blue print at the crunch time... which makes this selection interesting, as this team doesn't look like a kick & clap team... GLA

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 12:26

    Very clearly the Possibles team. Can only assume the Probables will start next week.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 12:28

      ic1cle replied:
      probably…..

  • Comment posted by Tetley , today at 12:16

    Interesting to see how the Quin's 9, 10, 12/13 combination work on an international stage as they can produce moments of genius in the Premiership.
    Let's hope England play expansive rugby as it is the only way we stand any. Hance if doing well in the World Cup. 🤞

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 12:12

    This is no surprise - It’s the final run out to see who makes up the final 10 places of the squad.

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 12:16

    Will be interesting to see how the Quins backbone of Dombrandt, Care, Smith & Marchant when playing at International level. These are ready made combinations if you are looking for “off the bench” impact to chase down games (on hard track pitches).

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 12:32

    This will have all the intensity and skill levels of an average Premiership game. Both the English and Welsh team are understrength. I'm expecting ball in play to be minimal, and Mexican waves around the principality stadium before half time, unfortunately

    • Reply posted by JGR, today at 12:50

      JGR replied:
      if there is anyone there to watch it !

      Until WRU make the right decisions about funding, grassroots, regions etc I'm not going. so there : )

  • Comment posted by An Ex Pro, today at 12:32

    As a Quins fan, it's great to see Marchant, Smith, Care and Dombrandt getting a chance. Us Quins fans know how good they can all be, hopefully we'll see it on Saturday. It's also good to see big Joe back in there.

  • Comment posted by Clodhopper, today at 12:33

    Interesting to see how the Quins command and control unit goes; beyond that, a chance for a number of players to make a claim for a place.

    Not a bad side, looked at cold. Bit worried about the power in the scrum but that's a general problem at present, not just this side.

  • Comment posted by MTB, today at 12:58

    Theo Dan only played 70 mins of the Premiership final but what a 70 mins he played...!

  • Comment posted by MatteA2k22, today at 12:17

    "England Coach tests out different players to see who might plays well, before he has to pick 33 players that can't really be changed, once picked.." Hardly newsworthy..

  • Comment posted by Exlock, today at 12:57

    Interesting picks, Quins 8.9,10 axis makes sense and good to see Pearson get a shot he looked very good last season.
    Possibly a lack of out and out pace in the back three but that said looking forward to this one.
    Going to be interesting to see how this plays out

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:23

      flibb replied:
      Didn't Eddie Jones try that half back pairing before? And Care got hooked before half time?

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:36

    If we lose, we can always say “ oh well, it was the second team” ( joke)

    Looking forward to it.

    Also, think Scotland will give France a hard time. Looking forward to that too. Finn as captain, good move.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 12:40

      ic1cle replied:
      best joke I’ve seen on here in years……

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 12:42

    I know this match is to let the guys on the edge try make the squad but there should only be a handful of guys that are unknown. But looking at this 23 man squad I really worry for England. It's very inexperienced and lets be honest not many are fit for international rugby with the top teams. I think Argentina top that group but I hope Eng can beat Japan. We dont want a repeat of 2015 :(

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 13:21

    There are inevitably going to be some big names who don’t make the final 33, particularly in the back row and back three. Unlike a lot of the cynics I choose to back Borthwick’s judgement having had so much time with all the players in camp. Lamenting the omission of certain players is pointless. Hopefully by announcing the squad so early the wingers will have calmed down come the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:23

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      You're not allowed to post reasonable and sensible comments on here...

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:43

    Hoped that Cadan Murley would have got a chance.
    With all the other Quins players in the team it might have made some sense.
    Looking forward to the game.Hope the roof is closed and we see some running rugby......from both sides.

  • Comment posted by R P Coltrane, today at 12:28

    Time will come for Marcus, Jonny took a while to get past Ronan and look what happened there

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 13:07

      TARW replied:
      He is 24 now. With Farrell not being able to do wrong and playing till he is 40, Smith will be well into his 30,s before getting to no1

  • Comment posted by Daylight, today at 12:07

    Need to check your statement on no starting player was in the Premiership final, school boy error

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:14

    Very happy with Genge being named captain. As good a player as he is (especially in the loose, less so at the scrum), making him captain is like making the reformed naughty kid the head boy. Yes, it's great that he's become one of the bigger voices in the team, but to make him captain is a case of believing your own BS - always a sign of something wrong in the set up.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:17

      flibb replied:
      Borthwick is proving to be a very "matey" coach. Brings his assistants in from Leicester, picks his old Leicester captain to lead England. What worked (for one season and one season only) at Tigers is surely not going to work for England. Ireland learned time and time again that trying to transplant the (dominant) Leinster imprint didn't lead to international success.

      Poor call imo.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport