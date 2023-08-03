Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Summer Series: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Ellis Genge captaining the side.

Smith, 24, last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in the Six Nations, and is joined by Harlequins team-mate Danny Care at scrum-half.

Flanker Tom Pearson makes his debut, while potential debutants Theo Dan and Tom Willis are on the bench.

No player who played in the Premiership final is in the starting XV.

More to follow.

Line-up

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Porter, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge (capt), Blamire, Stuart; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Pearson, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Sinckler, Hill, T Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Slade.