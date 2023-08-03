Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ben White is looking forward to teaming up with Finn Russell again

International: Scotland v France Venue : Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 August Time: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Finn Russell is "a fantastic leader" who commands the respect of the dressing room and will take the Scotland captaincy in his stride, according to scrum-half Ben White.

With Jamie Ritchie injured, Russell has been named captain for the first time for Saturday's match against France.

White insists Russell will have no problem with extra responsibility.

"Whether Finn has a C next to his name or not he leads every time he's out on the pitch," White said.

"He calls the plays, he runs our attack. He's probably not going to change too much in the way that he approaches things.

"This week in training he's just been doing his normal job. He does that really well, he speaks very well and understands the game incredibly well.

"Everyone listens to him, everyone understands him, he's a fantastic leader and I'm really excited to get out there with him."

White, who has agreed a deal to join French side Toulon following the demise of former club London Irish, emerged as Scotland's first-choice nine during the Six Nations.

The 25-year-old is in pole position to be selected for his first World Cup and wants to further cement his case with a good display against the French.

"It's everything you work for and dream of as a kid," he said.

"To be in with a shot of reaching that goal, you want to do everything you can to put your best foot forward and get selected.

"We're all still playing for our spots and it's exciting to be part of that challenge and hopefully can take hold of the opportunity.

"It's a really exciting period and if we can get a good result against France it gives you a lot of confidence going into the World Cup. They're a tough team with great players so it's a really exciting challenge for us."