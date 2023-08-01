Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Corey Domachowski hopes to earn Wales a place at the 2023 World Cup in France

Cardiff prop Corey Domachowski has signed a new contract to remain at the Arms Park.

The Welsh region have not revealed the length of the deal agreed with the 26-year-old loose-head.

"It's nice to extend my stay. Cardiff is all I've known at the moment and I still feel like I have some unfinished business so I'm happy," he told the Cardiff website.

"It makes things better when you are playing week in, week out."

Domachowski, who was included as one of 10 uncapped players in Wales' initial extended World Cup training squad, made his Cardiff first-team debut in 2016 and has racked up 101 appearances.

He follows fellow homegrown stars Theo Cabango, Ben Thomas and Teddy Williams in signing fresh terms with Cardiff in the build up to 2023-24.