Derek Quinnell becomes Scarlets president

Father and son Derek and Scott Quinnell both played for Llanelli, Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Derek Quinnell has been appointed as the new Scarlets president.

The 74-year-old ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions forward succeeds the late Phil Bennett, his friend and former team-mate who died in 2022.

"It was a privilege to first become president of Llanelli RFC 15 years ago following Grav (Ray Gravell)," Quinnell said.

"It is again a huge honour to take the reins from such a great player and man as Benny."

Quinnell made 369 appearances for Llanelli between 1967 and 1982. He was a member of the side that famously beat the 1972 All Blacks at Stradey Park and captained the club for the 1979-80 season.

His three sons, Scott, Craig and Gavin, all played for the Scarlets, with Scott and Craig earning international honours.

Quinnell Sr was capped 23 times by Wales and was selected for three Lions tours, beginning with the 1971 trip to New Zealand where he was the only uncapped member of the squad.