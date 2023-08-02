Close menu

Johnny Sexton: Paul O'Connell 'confident' Ireland captain's understudies can shine at highest level

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ross Byrne pictured during an Ireland training session
With 19 caps to his name, Ross Byrne is the most experienced of Ireland's back-up fly-halves
World Cup warm-up match - Ireland v Italy
Date: Saturday 5 August Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell says he is confident Johnny Sexton's fly-half understudies can shine if called upon in the Rugby World Cup.

Sexton's suspension for this month's warm-up matches has given Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley the opportunity to prove their worth.

The trio have just 22 caps between them but O'Connell insists they are ready to take on the biggest stage.

"I'd be confident in all of them," said O'Connell.

"One of the strengths we have is that we've good clarity on how we're trying to play the game and the players have to take ownership of that clarity quite a lot.

"You do figure out a guy that's unsure very, very quickly. But all of our guys know how we want to play."

While Leinster's Byrne, 28, has deputised capably for Sexton in the past, 23-year-old Munster out-half Crowley has just three Ireland caps with Byrne's provincial team-mate Frawley yet to line out at this level.

And while Sexton will return from his three-match ban in time for Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania on 9 September, he has not played since March.

The 38-year-old's absence leaves his back-up trio with a golden chance to impress head coach Andy Farrell before the tournament in France in the tune-up games against Italy, England and Samoa.

"They don't have as much practice at it or as much experience as Johnny has of taking ownership of it but that's why these few weeks will be great for them," added O'Connell.

"We play differently to Munster and to Leinster and the guys that are there but there is a lot of similarities as well so it's nothing massively new to them.

"They've all driven the ship for their provinces in big, big games and done really well. There's a little bit of a tweak to how we do things and they've got to pick that up."

World Cup selection 'not all or nothing'

Paul O'Connell speaks with a couple of Ireland players during a training session
O'Connell played for Ireland at four World Cups and joined Andy Farrell's set-up as forwards coach in January 2021

Sexton has continued to train as part of Farrell's 42-man preliminary squad, which will be trimmed to a final 33 on 28 August.

While disappointment lies ahead for nine players, O'Connell - who represented Ireland at four World Cups between 2003 and 2015 - has urged those who miss out on selection not to be too disappointed.

"It's not all or nothing," said the 43-year-old.

"You hope that by being in here, training with us, training with good players, that players are improving and they're looking at their opportunity to get a chance, to try to get picked for the World Cup and, if they don't, that they break in in the future.

"They all want to go to the World Cup for sure, but selection for the World Cup is not an all-or-nothing thing.

"I'm sure plenty of guys are going to be disappointed.

"They've their sights set on getting their chances and taking it but I think they're all going to be better on the back of this pre-season."

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:42

    Definitely the best Ireland side ever. They have however in the past had a habit of peaking 12/18 months before a World Cup, will be interesting to see if this team is different. A tough group thanks to the IRB's silly idea of drawing the thing years in advance, but anything short of the semi finals you'd have to say would be a disappointment.

    • Reply posted by Someone76, today at 12:45

      Someone76 replied:
      Progress then. This year we'll have only peaked 6 months in advance should it be the familiar world cup tale :)

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 12:38

    Whilst they have strength in depth, I’ve felt no.10 has been a weak area for Ireland when you exclude sexton. Carberry was meant to be sexton prodigy but his fall over the last 9 months has been hard to watch. I’m not overly convinced by Byrne and he’s had enough time to prove he can take up sextons ireland mantle. Crowley, Frawley (and prendergast in u20) have potential but time will tell on them

  • Comment posted by Dwayne, today at 12:35

    It's a farce that Sexton is even in the frame for this WC. Embarrassingly light punishment.

    Great player, but smacks of the IRB wanting to ensure a possible fairytale new WC winning team.

    • Reply posted by AOK, today at 12:43

      AOK replied:
      It hasn't been the IRB for nearly 10 years. Ryan Lamb received a similar ban for speaking out to the ref? The sanction fits.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:35

    If Sexton is fit and stays fit then that's great, but he needs some game time to get up to speed and romania is a good starting point before Tonga and then South Africa and Scotland. If he gets injured we have Byrne who is the most experienced and also from Leinster. Crowley has been stand out for Munster and will grow into the national team. O'Connell is right the players will take ownership.

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 12:24

    Although this is the best Ireland squad ever I feel like Ireland won’t actually peak for another 2/3 years. The depth at 10 is incredible but they need more game time & once sexton is gone I can see Ireland having 2/3 world class tens to rotate. Plus there seems to be potentially better players coming through in most positions. This is just the beginning of the process.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 12:36

      WPL replied:
      Isn’t World number 1 peaking? Mind you, they haven’t progressed far in a WC yet. Very good chance to put that right.

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 12:22

    In a tight game with a fast-up defence I wince and close my eyes every time Ross Byrne gets the ball. Slow and predictable, prone to dither, he has played a significant part in Leinster's failure to win a European Cup over the last 5 years.

    I find it hard to believe he's still in the frame for Ireland, let alone no. 2 in the pecking order.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:20

    Sexton will probably only feature in two Ireland’s group matches anyway. Ireland might play him against either Tonga or Romania, to get him some match time. Ireland are a very good side, with or without Sexton…in my opinion.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:22

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      That are, but markedly better again when he plays. Not so much when he (tries to) ref…!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 12:12

    As per Finkelstein’s previous post about Ireland there are players who can do a job at 10 for Ireland. O’Connell must have seen the post and is now echoing the message. The Irish know their rugby, good luck to them.

    • Reply posted by Someone76, today at 12:31

      Someone76 replied:
      Agree that they can 'do a job,' but they can't do it as well as Sexton. At the top level a number 10 needs to do more than just a job. As much as we try and deny it this Ireland team (brilliant as they are) needs a fit and able Sexton to perform at their best consistently. Other views obviously available.

