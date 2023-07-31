Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys' Sam Parry takes on the Sharks' defence during a United Rugby Championship match

Ospreys have announced they will host a home United Rugby Championship game in London during the 2023-24 season.

The Welsh region have three games that have to be moved from the Swansea.com stadium.

Ospreys have not confirmed the side or venue they will play at in London but the Sharks are being lined up at Harlequins Stoop ground for the match scheduled on Friday, 3 November.

That is the third round of league matches.

It is the same weekend Wales are due to host Barbarians at Principality Stadium and Scarlets have a home Welsh derby against Cardiff.

Harlequins play their home matches at the Stoop in west London

Ospreys have three home matches with venues yet to be confirmed as they contend with a ground share with Swansea City.

The venue for matches against South African sides Sharks and Lions on 30 March are still to be officially confirmed, along with the 1 January derby date against Cardiff, because of a clash with Swansea City home matches when the football side's fixture takes precedence.