Eben Etzebeth scored his fifth international try on his 112th appearance for South Africa

2023 Rugby Championship: South Africa v Argentina South Africa (15) 22 Tries: Etzebeth, De Allende, Libbok Cons: Libbok 2 Pens: Libbok Argentina (9) 21 Tries: M Carreras, Bertranou Con: S Carreras Pens: S Carreras 3

South Africa faced a stern test of their World Cup credentials as they edged an impressive Argentina to finish runners-up in the Rugby Championship.

Santiago Carreras put the Pumas 6-0 up before Eben Etzebeth and Damien de Allende gave the hosts a 15-9 ahead.

Argentina dominated the second half but Marnie Libbok's breakaway try with 12 minutes left proved crucial.

Mateo Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou scored late tries but South Africa just about held on for the win.

South Africa's win came after New Zealand cruised past Australia, scoring six tries in a 38-7 win, to claim their third Rugby Championship in as many years and retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

The Springboks play the All Blacks on 25 August in a warm-up game before the start of the defence of the World Cup, with both sides looking to become the first team to win the trophy four times.

Line-ups

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Kriel, de Allende, Arendse; Libbok, Williams; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Orie; van Staden, du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nyakane, Koch, Smith, Snyman, de Klerk, Am, Willemse.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Cinti, Chocobares, Imhoff; S Carreras, Bazan Velez; Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela; Paulos, Lavanini; Matera, Grondona, Gonzalez.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz-Chaparro, Sclavi, Rubiolo, Isa, Bertranou, Albornoz, Moroni.

Referee: Andrew Brace