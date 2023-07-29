Close menu

South Africa 22-21 Argentina: Springboks edge impressive Pumas by single point

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eben Etzebeth scoring a try
Eben Etzebeth scored his fifth international try on his 112th appearance for South Africa
2023 Rugby Championship: South Africa v Argentina
South Africa (15) 22
Tries: Etzebeth, De Allende, Libbok Cons: Libbok 2 Pens: Libbok
Argentina (9) 21
Tries: M Carreras, Bertranou Con: S Carreras Pens: S Carreras 3

South Africa faced a stern test of their World Cup credentials as they edged an impressive Argentina to finish runners-up in the Rugby Championship.

Santiago Carreras put the Pumas 6-0 up before Eben Etzebeth and Damien de Allende gave the hosts a 15-9 ahead.

Argentina dominated the second half but Marnie Libbok's breakaway try with 12 minutes left proved crucial.

Mateo Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou scored late tries but South Africa just about held on for the win.

South Africa's win came after New Zealand cruised past Australia, scoring six tries in a 38-7 win, to claim their third Rugby Championship in as many years and retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

The Springboks play the All Blacks on 25 August in a warm-up game before the start of the defence of the World Cup, with both sides looking to become the first team to win the trophy four times.

More to follow.

Line-ups

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Kriel, de Allende, Arendse; Libbok, Williams; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Orie; van Staden, du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nyakane, Koch, Smith, Snyman, de Klerk, Am, Willemse.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Cinti, Chocobares, Imhoff; S Carreras, Bazan Velez; Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela; Paulos, Lavanini; Matera, Grondona, Gonzalez.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz-Chaparro, Sclavi, Rubiolo, Isa, Bertranou, Albornoz, Moroni.

Referee: Andrew Brace

Comments

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Alice, today at 18:38

    Springboks sloppy and rudderless, lucky to win that. Some individual moments of brilliance but far too much chatting to the ref from too many players. Mind you, ref incompetent - twice failing to stop play for an unconscious player. And how was the take out of Grant Williams not a straight red?

  • Comment posted by LavenderAthleticSinger, today at 18:33

    Going to be a massive game for England against Argentina. Can't wait

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 18:33

    Admit All Blacks are in a category of their own, but Pumas are entering the World Cup at a good moment. Beware of Argentina!

  • Comment posted by mark lloyd, today at 18:32

    This was very impressive from the pumas, with a world class kicker they would have won this game no problem. Very much the Dark Horses for the World Cup

