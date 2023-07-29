Close menu

Scotland 25-13 Italy: Graham scores two tries in World Cup warm-up

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments129

Darcy Graham scored two tries for Scotland
Nations Series: Scotland v Italy
Scotland: (5) 25
Tries: Graham 2, Bayliss Cons: Healy 2 Pens: Healy 2
Italy: (6) 13
Try: Ioane Cons: Allan Pens: Allan 2

A Scotland side missing several key players began their World Cup preparations with victory over Italy.

The likes of Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe and captain Jamie Ritchie were rested before back-to-back matches against France.

Darcy Graham scored either side of the break and Josh Bayliss crossed at the death, with Ben Healy kicking 10 points at Murrayfield.

Monty Ioane crossed for Italy's only try in a largely scruffy affair.

Visiting fly-half Tommaso Allan added eight points with the boot.

When these sides met in March in the final round of the Six Nations, Italy gave the Scots an almighty scare, peppering the Scottish line for what would have been a match-winning try before Blair Kinghorn's breakaway score in the final play added some gloss to the scoreline.

A torrential downpour before kick-off made for a scrappy opening 10 minutes, the highlight of which was perhaps the sight of a seagull on the Murrayfield pitch, with the interloping bird seemingly unperturbed as play raged on around it.

Scotland passed up a couple of promising overlaps but a clever cross-field kick from Healy, on his first Test start, set up Graham to go over for the opening score.

Italy took the unusual decision, given this was essentially a pre-season friendly, to kick at goal rather than test out the Scottish defence in pursuit of a try, Tommaso Allan bringing them back within two points.

Matt Fagerson and then George Turner put in monstrous hits as the Scots looked to find a spark, but there was little rhythm to the match in the first half and Allan banged over a penalty from long-range to give the visitors the lead at the break.

Scotland came out with renewed vigour at the start of the second half, only to spill the ball when presented with the opportunity of a tap-penalty five metres from the Italian line.

It was perhaps a reflection of the way the game was going that the Scots elected to kick their next penalty at goal, Healy making no mistake to regain the lead.

How Scotland could be doing with another try and when it came it was, almost inevitably, from that man Graham.

Some strong midfield carries took the Scots deep into Italian territory and, when the ball was recycled, Graham arrived like a train to slice straight through and under the posts and take his Test tally to 18 tries in 34 matches.

Any hopes that Scotland might pull away disappeared soon after when Allan put Ioane over in the corner and the fly-half's brilliant touchline conversion brought the Azzurri back within two.

Healy's penalty eased Scottish nerves and substitute Bayliss ended the contest when he ploughed over in the corner in the final play.

Next up for the Scots are home and away meetings with France. Head coach Gregor Townsend will name stronger sides for those Tests, and performances will need to improve significantly to compete with the World Cup hosts.

Line-ups

Scotland: O Smith, D Graham, C Harris, S McDowall, K Steyn, B Healy , A Price; R Sutherland, G Turner, M Walker, S Skinner, S Cummings, L Crosbie, R Darge (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: S McInally, J Bhatti, J Sebastian, C Henderson, J Bayliss , J Dobie, B Kinghorn, C Redpath.

Italy: L Pani; P Bruno, T Menoncello, L Morisi, M Ioane; T Allan, M Page-Relo; F Zani, E Faiva, P Ceccarelli, D Sisi, A Zambonin, F Ruzza (capt), M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Replacements: M Manfredi, D Fischetti, F Alongi, E Iachizzi, L Cannone, A Garbisi, G Da Re, F Mori.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Comments

Join the conversation

131 comments

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 17:49

    Can people just remember it was about getting match fitness

    • Reply posted by DC ARAB, today at 18:05

      DC ARAB replied:
      And letting the second string stake a claim.

  • Comment posted by adelstein, today at 17:58

    Good to see Darcey back. hoping he stays injury free,

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 17:38

    Again, not Scotland’s best game. Italy’s defence was great. Too many errors from Scotland, but still got the game done. Healy and Graham were the best Scotland players. Townsend will have some selections issues regarding the World Cup squad. All in all. Nice to get the win. And the seagull survived.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:46

      SD replied:
      Lol, that gull! Andrew Cotter most concerned, as was I in fairness.
      Graham looked very sharp although he was skinned a bit by Ioane who was excellent for Italy.
      Turner very good as well I thought.

  • Comment posted by Forever Hopeful, today at 17:48

    When will Tony acknowledge Price is done.? Great servant but time has gone. Need Horne or White. Thought Kinghorn added something at FB when he came on

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 18:21

    Always love coming on here after a Scotland win. There are some very strange posters who seem to take extreme exception when Scotland win a game. Accusations of cheating and such like. They won’t to well in the RWC, blah, blah, blah. For what it’s worth, I thought Italy were the better team in several parts of the game, but ultimately they lost. Some folk on here need to get over that.

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 17:36

    Some fringe players getting a run out and a win ensues. More to come from Scotland.

    • Reply posted by angloal, today at 17:38

      angloal replied:
      But Italy too trying out fringe players

  • Comment posted by callyruggers123, today at 17:42

    Ouch, hard to watch!! Two second teams for each side and that was certainly evident!

    Hoped to see more players put their hands up. Ollie Smith at FB barely ran.

    Monty Ioane best player on the park.

    Get Zac Mercer involved

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:47

      SD replied:
      Except Mercer doesn't qualify for Italy or Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Mister Tibbs, today at 17:35

    Positive warm up match particularly as Scotland missing a few key players!

    • Reply posted by callyruggers123, today at 17:43

      callyruggers123 replied:
      A few? The entire team haha. Same as Italy though

  • Comment posted by sammy, today at 18:03

    should maybe have these warm-up / training games behind closed doors if people are going to get so worked up about what they're witnessing.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 18:22

    1) THAT was a "pre season "
    2) Both teams would experiment
    3) Some worked, some didn't.
    4) Will some people just stop the nonsense.
    5) At the World Cup, things will, hopefully, improve.

    • Reply posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:31

      Rack of Lamb replied:
      Scotlands 1st 15 were awful against an Italy 2nd 15

  • Comment posted by victoria road, today at 17:38

    Italy better prepared Scotland scrambled over the line in spite of spate of handling errors. Lots of new faces though so fingers crossed for significant progress

  • Comment posted by stu77, today at 17:34

    Healy the top dog out there today.

  • Comment posted by clartypats, today at 17:49

    Like to see Healy get a shot against France...good to see wee Darcy back again. Italy look pretty solid and the likes of Ioane and Zuliani had good games. We're going to have to go up a couple of gears [slip into sport mode?] against France.

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 18:11

    Graham, Fagerson and Darge looked good…

    • Reply posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:17

      Rack of Lamb replied:
      Fagerson should have been sent off

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 18:15

    Waaaayyy to many handling errors...we beat Italy on that score as well ! will have to do much better

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 17:55

    Conditions a tad tricky....some good players emerging to increase the headache of GT.
    Healy and Graham top drawer!

    France are gonna have to be on their game next week!

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 18:02

      dirty harry replied:
      Apart from 2 big kicks to touch, what exactly did Healy do?

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 18:32

    Scotland did an "England" play below par and WIN!

  • Comment posted by blah , today at 17:52

    What channel was that on

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 17:54

      Neo replied:
      Amazon Prime!

  • Comment posted by dirty harry, today at 17:57

    Bored of hearing positivity about the Italian performances, truth is the results arent coming

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 18:05

      Neo replied:
      Not against the Scots!

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 18:01

    Italian scrum capitulated. That certainly helped Scotland in the final 10 minutes.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured