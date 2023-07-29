Close menu

Australia 7-38 New Zealand: All Blacks hammer Wallabies to win Rugby Championship

Bledisloe Cup
The victory means New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row
2023 Rugby Championship: Australia v New Zealand
Australia (7) 7
Try: Valetini Con: Gordon
New Zealand (19) 38
Tries: Frizell, Taylor, Jordan, Clarke, Telea, Ioane Cons: Mo'unga 4

New Zealand cruised past Australia to win their third Rugby Championship in a row, with Eddie Jones still yet to win a game as the new Wallaby head coach.

The All Blacks' first-half tries came from Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, while Rob Valetini's try had given Australia an early 7-5 lead.

The visitors pulled clear in the second half in Melbourne with tries from Caleb Clarke, Mark Telea and Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

The two sides face each other next weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup game in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island.

Indiscipline and inexperienced costs Wallabies

The game was played in front of 83,944 people at Melbourne Cricket Ground - the largest home crowd in 20 years for Australia, as they looked to bounce back from their shock defeat by Argentina.

The All Blacks had the ideal start to the game when Scott Barrett timed his tackle on Australia scrum-half Tate McDermott to perfection at a defensive line-out, with Frizell taking advantage of the dropped ball for the opening try.

The Wallabies instantly responded when winger Mark Nawaqanitawase broke through the defensive line before Valetini powered over from close range for the try.

The momentum continued to swing in either direction for much of the first half before the All Blacks finally took control, although Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordan struggled on his first start. The 22-year-old was one of 11 players in the starting line-up with under 30 caps.

Quick thinking from electric winger Telea nearly put Ian Foster's side back in front but the winger was adjudged to have not clearly tapped the ball at a tap penalty and his score was disallowed.

However, the penalty had been conceded by an offside Marika Koroibete at a ruck and he was duly sent to the sin bin.

Hooker Taylor scored from the back of a rolling maul for New Zealand and to make matters worse for Australia, captain Allan Alaalatoa was taken off on a stretcher with a leg injury - a worrying sight with the World Cup just over a month away.

Winger Jordan finished sharply in the corner for his 23rd Test try in as many games, right on the half-time buzzer, to make it 18-7 to the visitors.

Jones turned to more experience during the second period with James Slipper and fly-half Quade Cooper, who have over 200 caps between them, entering the field.

The All Blacks took advantage of another Wallaby yellow card, this time for Taniela Tupou, as replacement winger Clarke scored with his first touch with a strong pick and go from close-range.

Jordan next turned provider for winger Telea with a brilliant offload, and the try of the night followed as New Zealand went the length of the pitch, Telea goose-stepping past a floundering Marika Koroibete before offloading to Ioane to finish off a dazzling move.

South Africa face Argentina in Saturday's later Rugby Championship fixture at 16:05.

Line-ups

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa (capt); Frost, Skelton; Holloway, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Arnold, Leota, White, Cooper, Perese.

Replacements:

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali'i, Savea (capt).

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Jacobson, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, Clarke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

  • Comment posted by Mr Markie, today at 14:09

    Eddie Jones, The gift that keeps on giving.

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 14:08

    At least it wasn't kick tennis, but OMG how woeful are the Aussies? No star quality in their team whatsoever. All thud and blunder, and very little else. No wonder the ARU are trying to get half a dozen NRL players to switch codes by offering them untold riches if they sign up before the RWC. The Wallabies look done in their present state.

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 14:07

    Good to see the whinging Aussies get stuffed at any sport to be fair. Never known a nation to whinge and cheat so much at any sport they play.

  • Comment posted by Richebourg21, today at 14:05

    Sadly the Wallabies are mimicking the England football team. A world cup many years (at least they won two) ago but anyone born yesterday won't see another in their lifetime.

  • Comment posted by M - O - T, today at 14:03

    ouch !!

  • Comment posted by ewmcfc, today at 14:03

    Are the aussies good at anything any more, rugby and cricket they use to be miles ahead of everyone, now they seem miles behind everyone

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 14:06

      StaBiDao replied:
      Pretty good at Aussie rules but no one else plays that.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 14:03

    The All Blacks will be the team to beat this year at the World Cup, no doubt. Would love to see one of the northern hemisphere teams do it though. Realistically England, France, Ireland have an outside chance. Wales and Scotland if the stars align…although that may be wishful thinking.

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 14:06

      Amad Ick replied:
      Two of what you're smoking if you think Engerland have a realistic shot at winning! Even if they have been given a virtual bye in the pool stage.

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 14:01

    Think that’s karma to rugby Australia for their appalling behaviour with regard to sacking rennie and attempting to hijack NRL players to cut contracts short.

  • Comment posted by neuromantic, today at 14:01

    Poor Jim Maxwell on Test Match Special commentary. He was so excited when the Aussies were ahead

  • Comment posted by gzw, today at 14:01

    There’s only one kind of rugby in Australia guys…..NRL. Union is a complete joke down under.

    • Reply posted by DaGremloid, today at 14:09

      DaGremloid replied:
      So good only a couple of other countries in the world play it seriously.

  • Comment posted by Amethyst, today at 14:00

    AB's looking strong. Other teams will have to up their game to meet that standard.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 13:58

    Oh dear !!

    I hate to think what the ABs are going to do to our beloved Scotland at the RWC

    If we have misfortune to meet them, it could be carnage.

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 14:03

      Amad Ick replied:
      Wow! Is this a windup or do you really believe Scotland won't be humiliated by the reigning world champions or the current world top team? I wish I could live in your little fantasy world. Take the win against Tonga and be happy.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 13:55

    NZ haven't won the Rugby Championship just yet.

    • Reply posted by DaGremloid, today at 14:02

      DaGremloid replied:
      I think the fact they were presented it after the game probably means they have.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 13:55

    Of the home nations I can only see Wales beating New Zealand because Wales have Dan Biggar

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 14:01

      rob replied:
      What World do you live in?

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:54

    NZ awesome. Aus woeful. May not get out of the WC group.

  • Comment posted by Chef, today at 13:52

    The other wheel has fallen off Eddie's chariot .

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 13:51

    Eddie Jones is a joke

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 13:58

      badwolf stroud replied:
      Eddie will reach the semis at the least,20 years of world cup experience, few teams could compete with NZ today

  • Comment posted by cjw1976, today at 13:49

    Watched game on tv and have to say was the most bored I have ever been watching rugby. Australia are a shadow of a team, have no defence what so ever and going forward have absolutely nothing either. Australia must be worried at how inept a side they have with no good prospects for future .From what have seen though no northern hemisphere side has anything to worry about from southern hemisphere

    • Reply posted by Big Swifty, today at 13:56

      Big Swifty replied:
      Ha, ha, NZ just warming up, Ireland and France won't get close, the others lucky to make the quarters.

  • Comment posted by MWFCZookeepers, today at 13:49

    Taxi for Jones…!!!?

