Australia 7-38 New Zealand: All Blacks hammer Wallabies to win Rugby Championship

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

2023 Rugby Championship: Australia v New Zealand
Australia (7) 7
Try: Valetini Con: Gordon
New Zealand (19) 38
Tries: Frizell, Taylor, Jordan, Clarke, Telea, Ioane Cons: Mo'unga 4

New Zealand cruised past Australia to win their third Rugby Championship in a row, with Eddie Jones still yet to win a game as the new Wallaby head coach.

The All Blacks' first-half tries came from Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, after Rob Valetini had put Australia ahead early on.

And the visitors pulled clear in the second half in Melbourne with tries from Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane.

The sides face each other next weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup game.

Line-ups

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa (capt); Frost, Skelton; Holloway, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Arnold, Leota, White, Cooper, Perese.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali'i, Savea (capt).

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Jacobson, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, Clarke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 13:43

    i wonder how oblique eddie jones reply will be to another defeat

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 13:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bigjohn, today at 13:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 13:41

    Fingers crossed Argentina win tonight

    • Reply posted by Jozi, today at 13:45

      Jozi replied:
      They won't, will lose by 20+

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 13:39

    I already knew this, thanks to the cricketing commentary of Jim Maxwell!

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 13:36

    Does John Eales fancy a game again?

    Crikey Australian Rugby is in a bad way. Only going to get worse in years to come as well

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 13:36

    The AB's just may have timed their WC run perfectly though I caveat that cos this is an Eddie Jones Wallabies team. That opening match on the 8th Sept is beginning to look very tasty indeed!

  • Comment posted by je9726, today at 13:34

    Thump? Hammer? Infantile journalism

    • Reply posted by somehummus, today at 13:38

      somehummus replied:
      Lighten up you miserable sod.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 13:34

    I think we dodged the bullet parting ways with Eddie.....

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 13:34

    Jones will soon become the first head coach to be sacked twice by the same country !!!!!

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 13:34

    You can't look much further than NZ to win the WC, what other international team would beat Australia so convincingly in their own back yard? France will have home advantage but have they got the mental ability to stay focused every game?The Australian pack did well tonight & will be good enough to beat Wales & Fiji. I fear for my Wales after today.

    • Reply posted by Zootho, today at 13:39

      Zootho replied:
      I wouldn't write France or Ireland off. Beating Australia in Oz isn't the achievement it used to be.

  • Comment posted by Michael Etherington, today at 13:34

    Surely they have to sack Eddie🏉🤷‍♂️!! Good decision by RFU to get rid of him. Arrogant & out of touch with playing tactics.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 13:33

    Oh no. Has Eddie Jones lost again? That's a real shame

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 13:31

    Typical Eddie Jones!
    Picks an exciting running 10 and pairs him with a 9 who has a slow pass with a big wind up. Just like Marcus Smith being expected to play well with the Youngs.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 13:30

    Talk about one sided Australia well beaten.

  • Comment posted by anybrain, today at 13:29

    EJ the gift that keeps on giving .. hahahahahahahaha or perhaps it’s taking?

  • Comment posted by Balllacks, today at 13:29

    Even Eddie going to be pushed to spin this one. Another good ABs performance. Some area to work on but definitely trending up.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 13:43

      Jim replied:
      Its all about the World Cup is the usual nonsense he spouts

  • Comment posted by lestv, today at 13:26

    Always good to see the Aussies lose.

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 13:25

    Carter Gordon isn’t a test match animal Eddie. Bring Larkham out of retirement…he’s still the best option at 10.

  • Comment posted by Big Swifty, today at 13:24

    Can't see past them for World Cup.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 13:26

      dirty harry replied:
      Really? Ireland and France have both beaten them handily in recent seasons

