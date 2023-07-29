Australia 7-38 New Zealand: All Blacks hammer Wallabies to win Rugby Championship
|2023 Rugby Championship: Australia v New Zealand
|Australia (7) 7
|Try: Valetini Con: Gordon
|New Zealand (19) 38
|Tries: Frizell, Taylor, Jordan, Clarke, Telea, Ioane Cons: Mo'unga 4
New Zealand cruised past Australia to win their third Rugby Championship in a row, with Eddie Jones still yet to win a game as the new Wallaby head coach.
The All Blacks' first-half tries came from Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, after Rob Valetini had put Australia ahead early on.
And the visitors pulled clear in the second half in Melbourne with tries from Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane.
The sides face each other next weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup game.
More to follow
Line-ups
Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa (capt); Frost, Skelton; Holloway, T Hooper, Valetini.
Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Arnold, Leota, White, Cooper, Perese.
New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali'i, Savea (capt).
Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Jacobson, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, Clarke.
Referee: Wayne Barnes
Crikey Australian Rugby is in a bad way. Only going to get worse in years to come as well
Picks an exciting running 10 and pairs him with a 9 who has a slow pass with a big wind up. Just like Marcus Smith being expected to play well with the Youngs.