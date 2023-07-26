Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge will captain Scotland for the first time as they take on Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 23-year-old only earned the first of his seven caps last year - against Wales in the Six Nations.

But he previously led the Scottish team during the Under-20 Six Nations three years ago.

Warriors centre Stafford McDowall and Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson will make their debuts.

More to follow.