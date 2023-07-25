Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ben Thomas made his Cardiff Rugby debut in 2019 and has made 60 appearances

Cardiff have confirmed Wales back Ben Thomas has signed a new contract to remain at the Arms Park.

Thomas can play fly-half, centre, and full-back, and had attracted the interest of Welsh rivals Ospreys.

It is the first re-signing Cardiff have unveiled since they announced the departure of director of rugby Dai Young.

"I'm pleased to be staying at Cardiff, which is a club that means a huge amount to me," said Thomas.

"It is a privilege every time I pull on the blue and black jersey of my home team and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to do that even more over the next few years."

Thomas, 24, was called up to the Wales squad in 2021, and won his first cap against Canada that summer.

He was included again for the autumn internationals later that year and came off the bench against New Zealand.

He missed the start of the 2022-23 season through, but returned to make 19 appearances.

"I was pleased with my progress last season and the amount of games I was involved in after recovering from injury at the start of the year," said Thomas.

"Now I want to kick on, continue to develop, and help drive the team forward in the new season.

"We still have a lot of exciting talent in the team and it is important we build together and work hard throughout pre-season."

Thomas joins wing Theo Cabango in signing new terms, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Cardiff are looking to increase their squad after losing almost 20 players at the end of last season.