Cardiff chairman Alun Jones took over the role in 2019

Cardiff chairman Alun Jones has described the last few months as "one of the most challenging periods in the club's long history".

Cardiff announced this week director of rugby Dai Young was leaving despite an investigation into bullying allegations finding "insufficient evidence".

This followed the death of former chairman Peter Thomas in March.

There has also been talk of a merger with Ospreys as Welsh rugby's financial constraints continue.

Young was suspended on 20 April but denied the accusations and an independent investigation was launched.

A barrister concluded there was insufficient evidence to support any allegations. However, Young and Cardiff agreed to his departure after relationships became "strained" according to a club statement.

"The board responded to concerns raised in an appropriate fashion and the subsequent process was carried out in an independent, professional, and thorough manner," said Jones.

"It was unfortunate that this took far longer than anticipated, but this was due to circumstances beyond our control.

"It is regrettable the club and Dai have parted company, but we are now focussed on the future and ensuring we move forward during what continues to be a challenging time for the professional game in Wales."

The attention turns to who replaces Young, with Matt Sherratt and Richie Rees the only recognised senior coaching figures remaining following the departures of Richard Hodges, Rhys Thomas and Duane Goodfield.

Cardiff have to cope with the perilous financial position of Welsh rugby, the playing budget cut to £5.2m for the 2023-24 season and further reduced to £4.5m for the following campaign.

"Our immediate priority is on securing and implementing a succession plan for rugby and once this in place we can begin building for the future," said Jones.

"It is important to acknowledge next season is going to be incredibly challenging on the pitch but the most important thing is we as a club are here, secure, and have a foundation to build from.

"Though we have had to navigate a whole series of difficult events in recent months, we have come through these and I believe we have a bright and exciting future.

"We're going to experience some challenges in the next year or so, but have done so before and we will emerge stronger as a result."

Jones promised there would be some announcements on signings, with almost 20 players leaving the club including internationals Liam Williams, Lloyd Williams, Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis.

"We were unable to make any rugby-related announcements during the investigation but we are now in a position to confirm a number of signings and re-signings," said Jones.

"We can also resume work on recruitment and retention, albeit with the reduced budgets arising from the new agreement with the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union). You can expect plenty of announcements on this in coming days.

"Growing from within will be a significant part of our strategy going forward and we are fortunate to boast a superb player pathway.

"It is vitally important now we harness its full potential as well as further develop the relationship with the Rags (Cardiff side in the Welsh Premiership)."

Jones said Cardiff were recovering from the death of life president Peter Thomas who had also been the main benefactor for the organisation.

The Thomas family have continued to support Cardiff in the new six-year agreement signed with the WRU and other regions.

"It is now four months since we lost Peter and this has had an enormous impact on the club," said Jones.

"We were all devastated by the sad loss of Peter, who had contributed so much to the club over so many years.

"It is no understatement to say we would not be here if it were not for Peter's support and generosity, and we continue to owe Peter and his family a great deal of gratitude.

"We are hugely grateful for the Thomas family's continued support as part of the new agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union. This provides a sustainable foundation from which we can begin to build."

Cardiff were reported to be in discussions about investment from Ospreys owners (Y11 Sport) which had been labelled a potential merger.

In his address to supporters, external-link Jones added: "There has been much media speculation about new potential investors in the company, including stories linking us with Y11 Sport.

"As we stated at that time, it is our duty as a board of directors to listen to and consider all approaches from interested parties, who could invest in and improve this great club. We will update on any discussions as and when able to do so."