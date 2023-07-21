Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emma Taylor made her international debut for Canada in 2015

Premiership Women's Rugby club Saracens have re-signed Canada internationals Sophie de Goede and Emma Taylor.

Back row forward De Goede, 24, played for Sarries in the 2020-21 campaign while lock Taylor, 31, joined the north London club in January 2021.

Both players featured in the Premier 15s final defeat by Harlequins in May that year before returning to Canada.

De Goede captained her country to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup last year, with Taylor also in the squad.

"Sophie is undoubtedly one of the premier players in world rugby," Sarries director of rugby Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"She's hugely influential, her impact on games is significant and the level of performance is consistently high."

Austerberry described Taylor as "a proven player at the very top level of the game".

"Her physicality and ability to be dominant will be a great addition to our pack," he added. external-link

Saracens have not disclosed the length of the pair's contracts.

Meanwhile, Sarries have also signed hooker Bryony Field from Loughborough Lightning.