WillGriff John: Racing 92 sign Wales prop as World Cup cover
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales prop WillGriff John has signed for Paris team Racing 92 as short-term cover during this autumn's World Cup.
John, 30, was released by Scarlets at the end of the 2022-23 season and has been picked up by the French club.
The tight-head prop played twice for Wales during 2020 under former coach Wayne Pivac.
John made his debut against as a replacement against South Africa in November 2020 and started against Fiji eight days later.