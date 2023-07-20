O'Brien (right) played alongside Sexton (left) at Leinster

Ireland's Jimmy O'Brien does not believe captain Johnny Sexton's three-game ban will have much bearing on the team's World Cup preparations.

Sexton's suspension means the fly-half will miss Ireland's three World Cup warm-up matches.

However, the 38-year-old will return for the tournament opener against Romania on 9 September in Bordeaux.

"Not much to be honest, it is what it is," O'Brien said of the impact Sexton's ban could have on the squad.

"We'll just keep going, and other lads will get a chance [to play in the warm-up games]. He'll be back for the World Cup, and it hasn't really affected us much."

The punishment was given to Sexton after he admitted misconduct towards match officials following Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle in May.

The European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] disciplinary committee found Sexton's behaviour was "confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials".

And while Sexton will miss the opportunities to regain match sharpness in the warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa, he will, crucially, be available for the start of Ireland's tournament in France.

When asked if the camp were relieved that Sexton would be available to captain Ireland in France, O'Brien said: "I don't know if it was a relief. I didn't even know when it was announced. I came in and the lads said it.

"You're kind of in a bubble and it keeps going. He got the ban and then it's just like, 'what's the next thing? We're going training'. Nobody is relieved, I don't think it's the right word. We just deal with it and move on."

'Hopefully I play well and put my hand up'

Versatile Leinster back O'Brien is part of Andy Farrell's 42-man training squad for the World Cup, which will be cut to 33 ahead of the start of the tournament.

And O'Brien, who has won five caps for Ireland, says he is relishing the chance to stake his claim for a spot in Farrell's final squad in the upcoming tune-up games.

"Just getting an opportunity to show what I can do on the pitch," he said when asked what he wanted to get out of the warm-up matches.

"Hopefully I get a chance to play in a few of them. There are so many good players I'm sure everyone will be the same and they'll all get a chance. Whenever I play, hopefully I play well and put my hand up."

O'Brien was speaking to the media shortly after the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Australia in the Women's World Cup.

The 26-year-old said it was "pretty cool" to see the women's football team qualify for their first-ever tournament as the Irish men's rugby side gear up for their own World Cup campaign.

"We had a break and everyone was up watching it on TV," he said.

"It's always class when Ireland are at a World Cup, any World Cup or any big sporting event. All of Ireland gets behind it and gets excited, it's pretty cool watching it."