Eoin O'Connor joins fellow Irish players Jack Dunne, Sean O'Brien and Rory O'Loughlin at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs have signed Munster forward Eoin O'Connor.

The 22-year-old second-row moves to Sandy Park after four years with the United Rugby Championship side.

He made his debut in a Champions Cup win at Wasps in December 2021 and is a former Ireland youth international.

"I've made no secret of the fact that we're looking for a younger stable of players moving forward and Eoin fits that bill," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"Watching those games though, it's clear he has a lot of talent, but there is still a bit more for us to unearth over the coming years.

"We've got a couple of things we need to work on in terms of making him more robust, both for training and in games, but we've done that before with others.

"That said, his work around the set-piece and his desire to work hard and stay in the fight, those are things that really stood out when I looked at him and I believe he has all the qualities to be a very good Premiership player for us."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of contract O'Connor has signed.

"It's a great opportunity for me, especially with the squad we have here," O'Connor, who made four appearances for Munster, told the Exeter website.

"It's a young squad, but having chatted with Rob he outlined the vision of the club moving forward and I was very excited by that."