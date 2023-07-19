Georgia Evans: Wales forward signs new Saracens contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Wales forward Georgia Evans has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby club Saracens.
The 26-year old, who can play at lock or in the back row, has won 20 caps for her country.
"Georgia is a special type of player who energises a team and makes things happen," director of rugby Alex Austerberry told the club website.
"She's physical, a very good breakdown operator, unbelievably committed and embraces the challenge."
Sarries signed centre Sophie Bridger from title-winners Gloucester-Hartpury earlier this week.