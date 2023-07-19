Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Georgia Evans started all of Wales' matches at this year's Women's Six Nations and scored one try

Wales forward Georgia Evans has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby club Saracens.

The 26-year old, who can play at lock or in the back row, has won 20 caps for her country.

"Georgia is a special type of player who energises a team and makes things happen," director of rugby Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"She's physical, a very good breakdown operator, unbelievably committed and embraces the challenge."