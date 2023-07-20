Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe has played 35 internationals for Wales

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe has confirmed he is the latest Wales player to head to Japan by signing for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

Anscombe left Ospreys at the end of the 2022-23 season after joining from Cardiff in 2019.

The 32-year-old will be joined in Japan by Liam Williams who will become a Kubota Spears player in 2024.

Lock Cory Hill will also miss the World Cup after deciding to keep playing his club rugby in Japan.

Anscombe, who will link up in Tokyo for the 2024 season, is currently part of the Wales training squad as he bids to play in a third World Cup.

He arrived in Wales after signing for Cardiff in 2014 and joined Ospreys in 2019.

With the Japan domestic season taking place in the opening months of 2024, Anscombe is unlikely to be available for next year's Six Nations tournament.

"It is a great honour coming to play for a team like Sungoliath, I can't wait to get over to Japan and play in front of the fans and experience the Japanese lifestyle and culture," said Anscombe.

"I look forward to joining the team later in the year and getting stuck in with the boys."