Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Babalwa Latsha scored tries in four consecutive matches at the end of last season

South Africa prop Babalwa Latsha has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 29-year-old has made eight appearances since joining the south-west London club in February.

Latsha, who became Africa's first female professional rugby player in 2020, has won 22 caps for the Springboks.

"BB has been fantastic since arriving," technical director Brent Janse van Rensburg told the club website. external-link

"Since our first meeting it was clear that she is a great leader and her story is inspirational to aspiring women's rugby players in South Africa and beyond."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Latsha's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.