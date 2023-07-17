Premiership 2023-24 fixtures: Champions Saracens start at Exeter Chiefs
Premiership champions Saracens will start the new season with a trip to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, 14 October.
This season's league will be made up of just 10 teams after London Irish, Wasps and Worcester all went out of business in the past 12 months.
The campaign is starting later because of the World Cup in France, with the domestic season beginning with the Premiership Rugby Cup on 8 September.
Bristol host Leicester in the first Premiership game on Friday, 13 October.
Last season's Premiership final runners-up Sale welcome Northampton Saints on Sunday, 15 October.
Sarries claimed their first title since being relegated for breaches of the salary cap in 2020 with an entertaining 35-25 win against the Sharks at Twickenham in May.
There will be no relegation from the top flight this season but a team could be promoted from the second tier for 2024-25 if they meet the required standards.
Elsewhere over the opening weekend, Bath host Newcastle and Harlequins travel to Gloucester.
The Premiership final will take place on Saturday, 8 June at Twickenham Stadium.
Opening weekend Premiership fixtures
Friday, 13 October
Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (19:45 BST)
Saturday, 14 October
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (13:30 BST)
Bath v Newcastle Falcons (15:00 BST)
Gloucester v Harlequins (15:00 BST)
Sunday, 15 October
Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints(13:30 BST)
