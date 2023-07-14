McCarthy said France were well prepared to face Ireland

Ireland captain Gus McCarthy had strong praise for France after they were overpowered by them in the final of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

A dominant second-half performance saw the French run out 50-14 winners in Cape Town's Athlone Stadium.

It secured a third junior World Cup in a row for France and McCarthy acknowledged how much better they were.

"All credit to France. They took us to a place we haven't been before," he told World Rugby.

"We really struggled defensively but I'm really proud of the boys. We stuck in there and gave it our all. We were always chasing back, things didn't go our way as we planned but we keep our heads held high. I'm very proud of the boys, they have done an unbelievable job.

"Our line-out struggled but full credit to the French, they obviously did their work and their analysis on us. Our drill just wasn't good enough on the day."

Ireland went into the game having drawn their opening match of the tournament with England before winning all their next three games to reach Friday's final.

They had leads of 7-0 and 14-10 in what was a close opening half hour, but two tried in the first six minutes of the second half took the game away from the Irish and their opponents then turned on the style.

Ireland had beaten France 33-31 earlier this year in the Six Nations on their way to a Grand Slam success and, despite the disappointment of defeat in the decider, McCarthy spoke positively of his team-mates.

"You couldn't get a better group of lads, we have stuck together no matter what and we will still stick together now," he continued.

"We would have liked a better performance today but unfortunately things just didn't work out."

'We've had a really tough few weeks'

Richie Murphy led Ireland to Grand Slam success earlier this year

Ireland coach Richie Murphy echoed his captain's praise for France, who became only the second team after New Zealand to win the tournament three consecutive times.

"They are a first-class team. They are big, strong, physical and played very well," he commented.

"I thought our guys were really brave. We didn't get things right in the match and that is a little bit disappointing.

"In order to be in this game we needed to hit the ground running but a few calls went against us which were disappointing but that is the way rugby goes, I suppose. Once the momentum goes against you it is very hard to get back in."

In their final pool match against Fiji, the Ireland players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to two St Michael's College students who died while on holiday in Greece and to team-mate Jack Oliver after the sudden death of his father Greig in a paragliding accident in South Africa.

Three players who were students at St Michael's College - Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Sam Berman - started for Ireland in the game.

"We have had a really tough few weeks and I think the guys will have grown a lot," Murphy continued.

"I know the team that we picked up last October is a very different team now, and I'm very proud of our boys with the way they behaved themselves, the way they worked so hard. They can be very proud of their efforts."