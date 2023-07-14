Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abbie Fleming (centre) helped Wales to a third-placed finish in this year's Women's Six Nations, their best performance since 2009

Harlequins have signed Wales forward Abbie Fleming from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Exeter Chiefs.

The 27-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, started all five matches in this year's Six Nations and has won 10 international caps in total.

Fleming spent three years with Exeter after joining from Cardiff.

"Abbie joins us in great form off the back of a strong Six Nations," Quins Women head coach Amy Turner told the club website. external-link

"She's very dextrous and fits our style of play well."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Fleming's deal at the Twickenham Stoop.