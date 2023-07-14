Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester chief executive officer Lance Bradley is to leave the club after four years in the role.

Bradley was appointed in 2019 having worked at Mitsibushi Motors and been a non-managing director at the club.

Chief Operating Officer, Alex Brown, has been appointed interim CEO with immediate effect.

Owner and chairman Martin St Quinton said Bradley had decided to step down and let a new leader "take the club on the next phase of it's journey".

"He has led the club through a very difficult period, not least the vast challenges of Covid-19, and leaves the club in good financial health," St Quinton added.

"He can be proud of what he's achieved both on and off the field."