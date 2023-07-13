Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amy Wilson Hardy has featured for Great Britain on the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series this year

Premiership Women's Rugby club Ealing Trailfinders have signed England international Amy Wilson Hardy.

The 31-year-old centre or winger made her Red Roses debut in 2013 and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

Wilson Hardy has also represented Great Britain in sevens at the Olympics and played for Bristol and Wasps.

"Amy's immense experience will provide genuine leadership," director of rugby Giselle Mather told the club website. external-link

"Having Amy become a Trailfinder is huge for our squad and I can't wait for her to bring her influence to the club."

This season Ealing will make their debut in the women's top flight, which has been rebranded for the 2023-24 campaign as part of a 10-year plan to grow the women's game.

Centre Ellie Lennon, loose forward Shannon Ikahihifo, prop Megan Brodie, front row Alex Zdunek, hooker Amanda McQuade and centre Sophie Shams have also signed deals with the west London club this week.