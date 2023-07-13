Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amelia Harper made her England debut against France in the Women's Six Nations in February 2020

England international Amelia Harper has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The flanker, who turns 23 on Monday, featured in all of the Red Roses' Six Nations matches in 2020.

She has made 21 appearances for Quins since joining from Loughborough Lightning in 2021, but missed most of last season through injury.

"She's worked incredibly hard and shown real character to get herself back to fitness," head coach Amy Turner said. external-link

"The prospect of having her back on the pitch is really exciting and we're looking forward to seeing how she progresses this season."

Prop Sheree Cooper, second row Beth Evans, back Georgia Gray and England Under-20 prop Nicole Wythe have also agreed new deals with Harlequins this week, while 18-year-old fly-half Ella Cromack has signed for the south-west London club.