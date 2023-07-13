Champions Cup: La Rochelle to host Leinster in opener as fixtures confirmed
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Back-to-back Champions Cup winners La Rochelle will host Leinster - who they have beaten in the past two finals - in their opening 2023-24 pool fixture on 10 December.
Last season the French side won the final 27-26 while the year before a last-gasp try gave them a 24-21 win.
Premiership champions Saracens are away to Bulls in South Africa on 9 December.
Glasgow Warriors will host Northampton on 8 December with Ulster travelling to Bath a day later.
Bristol Bears open their campaign against Lyon on 9 December, while Cardiff will start their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to French champions Toulouse.
The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions released their full pool fixtures on Thursday.
Both tournaments play their last-16 matches on the weekend of 5-7 April, with the quarter-finals two weeks later.
The semi-finals are scheduled for 3-5 May with both finals taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the Challenge Cup final on 24 May and the Champions Cup a day later.