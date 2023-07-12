Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The injured Johnny Sexton entered the pitch after Leinster's European Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle in Dublin

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will discover his fate in a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, which could impact his World Cup farewell.

The fly-half, 38, had a misconduct complaint lodged against him following his behaviour towards match officials in the wake of Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on 20 May.

He missed the final through injury but entered the pitch after the match.

Sexton intends to retire after the World Cup in France.

Champions Cup organiser European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) submitted misconduct complaints against Sexton and Leinster following what it described as a "thorough fact-finding and careful review" of Sexton's actions, and also Leinster for not exercising reasonable control over their player.

Leinster lost 27-26 in the Dublin final and Sexton, who sat out the game with a groin injury, became involved in an exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and other match officials following the game.

Sexton will appear by video conference call before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC on Thursday.

Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up match is against Italy on 5 August, followed by matches with England and Samoa.

Their first World Cup game is on 9 September against Romania in Bordeaux and any potential suspension for Sexton could affect his availability for either the warm-up matches or the tournament itself.