Nick Koster also played for Stormers Province in South Africa

Former Bristol and Bath back row Nick Koster has died at the age of 34.

The South African joined Bath from Western Province in 2012, making 11 appearances before moving to Bristol the following season.

Koster, a flanker and number eight, played 62 games in five seasons with Bristol. He retired in 2018 after representing Cambridge University.

The cause of Koster's death has not been announced.

"Our thoughts, prayers and love are with Nick's wife Jeannie and his two young children," read a Bristol statement.

It said Koster made "a remarkable impact on and off the field" at the club.

A Bath statement read: "Everyone at Bath rugby would like to extend their heartfelt sympathies to Nick's family, friends and team-mates.

"He will be sorely missed and will always remain part of the Bath rugby family."