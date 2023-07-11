Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Kristian Dacey was called up to Warren Gatland's 2017 British and Irish Lions squad as injury cover

Former Wales hooker Kristian Dacey has come out of retirement to join Championship side Brecon RFC.

Dacey announced his intention to hang up his boots in April following a string of injuries, and was one of 17 players to depart Cardiff Rugby this summer.

But Brecon RFC have announced him as a new summer signing, with flanker and centre among his positions.

Brecon won promotion to the Welsh Championship last season.

Dacey made his international debut in a 2015 World Cup warm-up fixture against Ireland and went on to win eight caps for Wales.

He also made over 200 appearances for Cardiff, having previously played for Pontypridd.