Cara Hope in action against hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup

Wales prop Cara Hope says she will take a break from international rugby to focus on her medical career.

Hope says balancing professional sport while studying full-time medicine has left her "in a challenging place."

"I'm sad to be making this decision and it wasn't easy," the 29-year-old said.

"After years of playing and dedicating my life to rugby, I have decided that it's best for me to take a step away from the international stage for the time being."

Hope plays her club rugby for the newly-crowned Premier 15s champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

She made her debut for Wales in the 2018 Six Nations and has won 27 caps, which she hopes to add to in the future.

"This isn't a retirement or a goodbye to rugby, rather a break so that I can refocus and ensure my future is stable and a career I enjoy is possible," Hope said.