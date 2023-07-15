Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales players stand up to the Western Samoa challenge before the 1991 World Cup

From finishing third in the first tournament in 1987 to being dumped out in the group stages four years later, Wales' World Cup journey has been littered with highs and lows from the outset.

The 1991 tournament will always be synonymous with the humbling home defeat by Western Samoa and Arthur Emyr's infamous drop-goal attempt against Australia.

In the second of a series, BBC Wales Sport looks back at each tournament through the eyes of those who were there, as full-back Tony Clement remembers the events of 1991.

Swansea full-back Tony Clement scored seven tries in 37 internationals for Wales including appearing in the 1991 and 1995 World Cups. He also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1989 and 1993

Imperfect preparation

The World Cup was officially hosted by England, but matches were held across the Five Nations countries including Wales, with games in Cardiff, Llanelli, Pontypridd and Pontypool.

The four-year cycle for Welsh rugby had become predictably filled with highs and lows.

From winning the 1988 Triple Crown, the national side spiralled into the doldrums with a harrowing tour of New Zealand later that year followed by an exodus to rugby league, robbing Wales of a host of their top talents.

Wales returned from a disastrous tour to Australia in July 1991 - where they had lost 63-6 to the Wallabies - with reports of off-field fighting among the players.

Coach Ron Waldron left his post a few weeks before the World Cup because of ill health, throwing Alan Davies into the hotseat, with Bob Norster appointed as team manager.

There was also a new captain in British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans with Mark Ring taking over at fly-half.

"That was a tough trip to Australia and I had a lot of respect for Ron," said Clement, who now works as a private banking manager in Swansea.

"There was a lot of movement in Welsh rugby at the time so getting used to a new coach wasn't as difficult. Alan had a different style and approach and we embraced it.

"The preparation wasn't the same geography as they do now with the overseas training camps. We were based in an MoD (Ministry of Defence) base close to the Severn Bridge near Chepstow."

Western Samoa was the opening game and Wales' defeat is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Clement insists Wales did not take them lightly.

"It is the game that got away," said Clement.

"There is a hinge game in most groups which you had to win to have a chance to progress. That was ours.

"They were very good and stacked with quality players that would soon be All Blacks. The likes of Frank Bunce, Stephen Bachop, Brian Lima, Pat Lam and Apollo Perelini were phenomenal players and also physical to boot.

"There might have been an external expectation we should win that game, but we were under no illusions how tough it would be. So we were not complacent.

"Wales also lost to Samoa in 1999 (the country changed its name in 1997) and that maybe put the 1991 result into context because it endorsed the strength of their side."

Physical prowess

Wales lock Phil May with his arm in a sling after being forced off against Western Samoa in the 1991 World Cup

Western Samoa's physicality was something Wales had rarely experienced before as their fierce tackling proved pivotal to their success.

Though often chest-high, their tackles were deemed legitimate and left the Welsh players literally staggering on - and off - the field with Clement, Phil May and Richie Collins forced to leave the pitch.

Flanker Perelini was a one-man wrecking ball.

"Mine was a fair incident," recalled Clement.

"These guys tackle hard. I was hitting the short side trying to get the ball away which I did. I was trying to protect myself, but I knew I was going to get hit.

"It was more than a decent horizontal hit that sorted me out a treat. I had to leave the field, I was struggling to breathe with some rib issues and had a lot of bruising."

A Western Samoan try awarded 35 seconds into the second half proved controversial. Centre To'o Vaega kicked the ball ahead and attempted to chase it down, with Wales scrum-half Robert Jones alongside him.

French referee Patrick Robin awarded the score despite being way off the pace and Jones always insisting he grounded the ball first.

Wales rallied with tries from wings Evans and Emyr, but the damage had been done and the home side lost 16-13.

The aftermath

A general look at the Welsh daily newspapers after Wales lost 13-16 to Western Samoa in their first game of the Rugby World Cup

The joke emerged that it had been 'lucky Wales had not played the whole of Samoa' as the reaction from media and public proved unforgiving.

Ring has since spoken about the abuse he suffered after the defeat and the headlines were brutal.

"[The reaction] did not surprise me," said Clement.

"Welsh rugby was in the doldrums at the time and we were playing a lot of catch-up with the serious talent we lost with the rugby league exodus.

"While we were putting on the shirt and trying our hardest, it was a tough period to play for Wales. I was always delighted and honoured to put on that red shirt, but it was also a difficult place because we had so much change."

Wales still had matches left to play. With games against Argentina and favourites Australia looming, the Wales camp knew only two wins would secure a place in the last eight.

Having grasped a 16-7 win against Argentina, which Clement missed through injury, Wales were dumped out of the tournament by a crushing 38-3 defeat against the eventual winners.

"Australia was a different mindset because they were sublime," said Clement.

"We were always up against it and there was a lot of daylight on the scoreboard, which was a reality check."

This match included the now infamous drop-goal attempt from wing Emyr when Wales were trailing 22-3 in the second half. The kick went along the floor and barely crossed the Australia goal-line.

"Arthur and I are good friends and we sometimes bring that drop-goal up," said Clement.

"What do you say? He has thought 'I will have a go', but the execution was not the best, it was more like a grubber kick. It was difficult to process in the moment."

That moment summed up Wales' campaign, with the failure to emerge from the group meaning they had to qualify for the 1995 tournament.

Welsh involvement maintained

Western Samoa were joined by Canada in the quarter-finals and both teams fell back to reality with defeats by New Zealand and Scotland respectively.

Ireland were minutes away from victory against Australia before the Wallabies rallied and then stunned New Zealand in the semi-finals, where England edged past Scotland at Murrayfield.

Nick Farr-Jones and David Campese with the 1991 World Cup trophy

The Twickenham final saw the hosts abandon their forward-based game, but it backfired as Australia ran out winners and there was a crucial Welsh presence in referee Derek Bevan.

He was the first Welshman to officiate in a World Cup final, with Nigel Owens emulating that feat 24 years later.

Australia's resilient defence ultimately won them the trophy and they secured the only try of the match through prop Tony Daly.

England endured a controversial incident in the second half when Peter Winterbottom passed to wing Rory Underwood.

The pass was knocked down by David Campese, but Bevan awarded a penalty rather than a penalty try.

Jonathan Webb kicked it, but no further England points were to follow and Australia lifted the title.

Campese was the star of the tournament as the Wallabies wing finished as the joint-top scorer with six tries, including one against Wales.

It was the nature of his scores that often dazzled, as typified by his virtuoso display in the semi-final against New Zealand, with an arcing run for a try and miracle pass to set up a score for Tim Horan.

Tony Clement's predictions for 2023

Where will Wales finish? They will get out of the group.

Winners? France will be strong, but I can't see past New Zealand.