James Nicholson scored two of Ireland's four tries in Cape Town

Ireland advanced to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final for the first time since 2016 with an impressive 31-12 victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town.

James Nicholson (2), Brian Gleeson and Sam Berman all crossed to put the Irish within one win of their first title.

Imad Khan and Coetzee Le Roux scored the hosts' two tries.

Ireland will face the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between England and France in Friday's decider.

France have won the last two editions of the tournament, beating England in the 2018 final.

England have twice been runners-up since seeing off Ireland to triumph on home soil in 2016.

Despite being put under severe pressure by the Junior Springboks for much of the first half, Ireland found themselves 7-0 up at the break when winger Nicholson touched down after receiving a pinpoint crossfield pass from out-half Sam Prendergast.

Ireland's try came after Jannes Potgieter was yellow-carded for a heavy tackle on Andrew Osborne.

South Africa started well in the second half and restored parity in the 45th minute when Khan crossed following fine work from Regan Izaks.

Ireland hit back quickly, however, through Gleeson before Nicholson's second try put clear daylight between the sides with 20 minutes remaining.

Berman's try and a Prendergast penalty stretched Ireland's lead to 24 points.

While Le Roux scored a late consolation for South Africa, they bowed out at the semi-final stage for the sixth tournament in a row as Ireland booked their place in Friday's showpiece.

Victory over England or France would cap an emotionally-charged tournament for Ireland following the death of St Michael's College students Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall - known to several members of the squad - while on holiday in Greece last week.

Former Scotland international Greig Oliver, father of Irish scrum-half Jack Oliver, also passed away in a paragliding accident in South Africa earlier this month.