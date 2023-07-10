Liam Williams has played for Scarlets, Cardiff and Saracens

Wales full-back Liam Williams is hoping to put a "frustrating" season behind him and play in a third World Cup in France.

Williams only managed seven games for Cardiff and Wales in the 2022-23 season as two injuries wrecked his campaign.

His frustration is palpable as he takes a break from the grind of Wales' World Cup training camp in the Swiss Alps.

Sitting on a tackle bag after another hard session, Williams said: "It has been a frustrating season and quite tough to take, especially only being able to play four games for Cardiff. It's not ideal but injuries are a part of rugby. It was tough but I am back fit now, training well and feeling good.

"I didn't really think I would make three World Cups when I went to my first one in 2015. So here I am plugging away trying to achieve that. It's great to be here and still be in the squad."

After moving from Scarlets, Williams suffered a shoulder injury in his opening game for Cardiff against Munster in September 2022. That ruled him out for four months and he missed Wales' autumn international campaign.

The 32-year-old returned for three matches for Cardiff before featuring for Wales in three Six Nations games, which included an inspirational individual try in the victory against Italy.

Williams suffered another injury in Rome and did not feature again in the 2022-23 season. Since then he has announced he has left Cardiff to join Kubota Spears in Japan, halfway through a two-year deal at the Arms Park, with the Welsh side also having one of their top earners released from the payroll.

He admits he has suffered some negative comments following his injury-hit season.

"I was out for 16 weeks in my first game for Cardiff. That's sport, it's just unfortunate it was me," said Williams.

"You always get the tweets saying what a waste of money and all that stuff. But they don't see all the work I was doing behind the scenes to try and help the team and on the analysis side and all that stuff.

"I don't just go to work, do my stuff and go home by nine-thirty in the morning.

"I hardly read the social media stuff, but it's just when somebody tweets me or sends me a direct message. It doesn't bother me, I just block them. Why are they following me if they are giving me grief. It blows my mind.

"They can say what they want, everybody is entitled to their opinion, that's that."

Liam Williams has left Cardiff to join Kubota Spears in Japan

Williams has played 84 internationals for Wales and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions, although he is aware that reaching a century of caps will still be a challenge.

The player admits that is something he "would love to do", but whether he could achieve that remains to be seen.

Williams says his move to Japan means he will miss the 2024 Six Nations as it clashes with the Japan domestic league, which suggests Wales will not pick him for the tournament.

It might be a natural assumption his move will officially signal the end of his international career after the World Cup, but Williams insists that scenario has not been discussed.

"I haven't really spoken to Gats [Wales head coach Warren Gatland] about that to be honest," said Williams.

"I spoke to him about leaving and going to Japan and he was okay with that. I won't be able to play in the Six Nations next year though."

Williams is just happy he has the chance to try and play in a third World Cup because some players have chosen new club contracts instead to ensure financial stability.

Cory Hill and Rhys Webb have pulled out of the World Cup squad to move to new clubs in Japan and France respectively, while Joe Hawkins was not considered for selection following his move to Exeter.

The trio have been affected by Welsh rugby's perilous financial position, with some players in the World Cup training squad still not sure where, or indeed if, they will be playing next season.

When asked about the state of Welsh domestic rugby, Williams commented: "It has been nothing short of ludicrous.

"Some boys in this training camp still don't have contracts. It's a joke and probably be one of the reasons I have left.

"A hundred caps does not pay the mortgage. I am 32 now and have two or three years left, and you need to maximise your earnings in this profession because it is a short career.

"So I am very grateful to be in the position I am when I know some of the guys are working so hard but don't have jobs currently."

Liam Williams in an ice bath after a Wales training session in Switzerland

Williams insists he is happy with his Japan move but is keen to move the conversation back to the World Cup.

"It [Japan] is a lovely country," said Williams.

"I played out there in 2013 with Wales and during the World Cup in 2019. They are lovely people and I want to get a bit more of the culture.

"I am not getting any younger, it was an opportunity I could not turn down. But that's enough about Japan. There is a Rugby World Cup to win first."

A bold statement given Wales are ninth in the world rankings and won only one game in the 2023 Six Nations, with many commentators writing them off already ahead of the global tournament in France.

"That is fair enough, especially with the results in the past Six Nations," said Williams.

"We like going under the radar and I am sure you have heard Gats saying that all the time.

"We are happy to be underdogs and not in any conversations about winning the World Cup, we will go quietly about doing our work.

"We had a tough group last time and still made it out and it's more or less the same group. What's to say we can't go a step further this time around?"

Return of the Gats

Gatland has been a pivotal figure in Williams' career, having given him his first cap in 2012 and is now back for a second stint in charge.

"He is the same character, he has not changed much," said Williams.

"Gats has been here for virtually all of my Wales career so I have him to thank. He likes to have a craic with the boys and play some mind games with us individually.

"That's how he got the best out of me and he still plays those games with me occasionally to get a reaction and I love it."

Warren Gatland, pictured with Liam Williams during the 2019 tournament, is preparing to take Wales into a fourth World Cup

There is another familiar face still in the Wales squad for Williams, with 34-year-old Leigh Halfpenny again potentially battling with Williams for the full-back position.

The two Swansea boys have been firm friends for many years and not many candidates have come through to replace them.

"Leigh has been world class for the best part of 15 years," said Williams.

"We are so close off the pitch and on the training pitch, always talking to each other and I respect him so much. Whoever gets the shirt, the other man will always shake his hand and say well done."

Wales have lost a lot of experience just before the tournament with the international retirements of Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Webb and a back injury to Six Nations skipper Ken Owens.

Williams insists a new generation is coming through.

"The squad feels good and there is a great mix," said Williams.

"I am probably one of the senior group now but some of the youngsters are going to be incredible players.

"They just need a chance. What an opportunity for them to go to a World Cup in France and show their skills."

Williams will be hoping that assessment also applies to him for one last time.