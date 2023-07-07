Rosie Galligan: Saracens re-sign England lock from Harlequins
Saracens have re-signed England lock Rosie Galligan from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.
The 25-year-old left Sarries for Quins in 2021, and made 30 appearances during her two years in south-west London.
She has won nine international caps, featuring at the Rugby World Cup last year and helping the Red Roses to a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.
"Her experiences will be a huge asset to the group," director of rugby Alex Austerberry told the club website.
"Rosie has developed into one of the premier second rows in the country.
"She has a proven track record on the biggest of stages and I very much hope that she will propel us to more on-field success in years to come."