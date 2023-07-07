Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Centre Joe Westwood gets his first start of the World Cup

Under-20 World Championship: Wales v Georgia Venue: Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl, South Africa Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & the BBC iPlayer. Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made four starting changes for Sunday's U20 World Championship play-off match against Georgia.

Hooker Lewis Lloyd returns as does wing Llien Morgan in place of Hari Houston, who switches to full-back for the injured Cameron Winnett.

Centre Joe Westwood gets his first start of the campaign against a Georgia side that stunned Argentina in the group stage.

Sunday's winner faces either Australia or New Zealand for fifth place.

"We're in that knock-out scenario, we'll find out from our boys how passionate they are around how they want to give themselves a shot at finishing fifth - that's the key," said interim head coach Mark Jones.

"I'm always confident with this group of boys because I know they have got potential, but sometimes it's about how well you execute doing what you are trying to do."

Wales finished second in Pool A, behind France but ahead of New Zealand, though have only managed one victory over Japan.

Now Jones said they face a "battle of style" against a Georgia side that beat Argentina 20-0 in the group stage and missed out on a place in the semi-finals on points difference.

He added: "We've won one game, put in some decent performances in blocks but we are still waiting for that performance where we nailed pretty much 80 to 90% of that game. We're hoping this is the one.

"Selection keeps some cohesion within the group whilst freshening it up in a few positions.

"If we get the execution of the game plan right then we know that can make it a really good contest."

Lewis Morgan could make his first appearance of the World Championships after being named among the replacements.

Wales U20s: Harri Houston (Ospreys); Tom Florence (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Joe Westwood (Dragons), Llien Morgan (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (capt, Dragons), Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Harri Williams (Apthill).

Georgia U20s: L Tsirekidze; S Aptsiauri, T Kakhoidze, N Ragoevi, L Khorbaladze; P Khutsishvili, S Jigauri; S Abramishvili, T Tchamiashvili, I Aptsiauri, G Ganiashvili, G Nikoladze, R Zazadze, T Ganiashvili, L Tsikhistavi (capt).

Replacements: B Khonelidze, G Mamaiashvili, D Mtchedlidze, G Gergedava, N Lomidze, D Khuroshvili, G Kheladze, L Kobauri.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)