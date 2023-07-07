Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row forward Harriet Millar-Mills was part of the England squad that lost the 2017 Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand

Exeter Chiefs have signed England international Harriet Millar-Mills ahead of the new Premiership Women's Rugby campaign.

The 32-year-old former Wasps and Lichfield forward, who has won 66 caps, did not play last season as she was living in the United States.

"I've known Harriet for years and she's a quality rugby player," head coach Susie Appleby told the club website. external-link

"I've no doubt she's going to bring a lot to the squad."

Exeter finished as runners-up in the Premier 15s last season, losing 34-19 in the final against Gloucester-Hartpury.

The top flight has been rebranded for the 2023-24 season, with the change part of a 10-year plan for the women's game in England.

The new-look league will feature 10 clubs in partnership with the Rugby Football Union.

Millar-Mills said she was "really excited" to return to playing after taking a sabbatical.

"I've watched for the last few years how Susie has assembled this great team down at Exeter and now I have the opportunity to be part of it," she said.

"You can see the game in this country is growing year on year and Exeter are one of the clubs helping to lead the way."