Cheetahs beat Pumas to celebrate winning the 2023 Currie Cup

Georgian team Black Lion and South African side Cheetahs have been invited to join the 2023-24 European Challenge Cup.

Organisers have finalised the pool line-ups with the two sides completing the 18-strong competition.

Black Lion have been drawn with Edinburgh, Castres, Clermont Auvergne, Gloucester and Scarlets.

Cheetahs are included in a group alongside Pau, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Oyonnax and Sharks.

The Challenge Cup will be contested by eight United Rugby Championship teams, six French Top 14 sides, two English Premiership clubs with Black Lion and Cheetahs, who reached the knock-outs last season, completing the line-up.

Fixtures have yet to be released after organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have instigated a return to pool formats for second-tier and top-tier Champions Cup with the tournaments beginning in early December.

In the Challenge Cup, there are six teams of three pools with sides playing four matches in the group phase, meaning sides will not face one team in their group.

Black Lion will play two home games in Tblisi with 2023 Currie Cup winners Cheetahs using Amsterdam as their base for their home games against European opponents.

EPCR says they also received interest from across Europe and beyond, including an impressive application from Tel Aviv Heat, Israel's first professional club, before deciding on the two teams they were inviting.

The need for new sides has arisen after the demises of English sides Worcester, Wasps and London Irish following financial hardship.

Pool 1: Cheetahs, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Oyonnax, Sharks.

Pool 2: Ospreys, USAP, Newcastle, Lions, Montpellier, Benetton.

Pool 3: Edinburgh, Castres, Clermont Auvergne, Black Lion, Gloucester, Scarlets.