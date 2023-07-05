Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Pontypridd flanker Sion Parry qualifies to play for Canada through his mother

Pontypridd flanker Sion Parry has been called into Canada's squad for their upcoming tour to Tonga.

The 24-year-old openside qualifies through his Ontario-born mother and will hope to make his Test debut against Tonga on 10 and 15 August.

"It's a huge honour to be called up for international selection, a proud moment for me and my family," the carpenter told the Pontypridd RFC website.

"I'd like to thank Ponty for supporting me in this adventure."