Former England prop Harry Williams has joined French Top 14 club Montpellier following the end of his contract with English side Exeter.

The 31-year-old has signed for the French club until 2025, where he will play alongside former Chiefs team-mate Sam Simmonds.

Williams joined Exeter in 2015 and made 163 appearances, but his last campaign was ended in March by injury.

He was capped 19 times by England, the last of which came in February 2021.

During his time with Exeter Williams started in their Champions Cup final win over Racing 92 in 2020, as well as in five of the six Premiership finals they played in - two ending in victory.